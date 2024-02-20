The Big Picture Season 4 of Sweet Magnolias has officially begun filming, bringing back the beloved cast and crew for more friendship and drama.

Director Norman Buckley shared behind-the-scenes photos on social media to give fans a sneak peek of the upcoming season.

The cast and crew, including showrunner Sheryl Anderson and writers Anthony Epling and Sara Jumel, are all smiles as they return to work.

Grab your best pals and prepare for another season of friendship as newly released set images reveal that filming has officially begun for Season 4 of Netflix’s series, Sweet Magnolias. Taking to social media to share the terrific and long-awaited news was director Norman Buckley, who dropped a lineup of behind-the-scenes photos to hold us over until the romantic drama returns. Showcased in the batch of pictures along with Buckley are the production’s showrunner, Sheryl Anderson, writers Anthony Epling and Sara Jumel, executive producer Dan Paulson, co-executive producer Matt Drake, and Buckley’s fellow helmer, Lauren Petzke. Everyone is smiling and happy to be back working on one of Netflix’s most popular shows to date, giving all of us at home a piece of sunshine to look forward to during these dreary February days.

Adapted for on-screen consumption from the novels first penned by Sherryl Woods, Sweet Magnolias has stood as a testament to lifelong friendship as it follows three women from South Carolina who have been close since childhood. For three seasons, the show has captured an abundance of life lessons that prove no one ever stops learning no matter their age as the trio of pals navigate their personal lives and help one another shoulder the disappointing blows that life hits us with - all while holding on to their serenity. Like so many other projects of its kind, the fourth season of Sweet Magnolias was dealt a devastating blow by the now-resolved writers’ and actors’ strike which slowed down production. However, with Buckley’s latest post, it’s safe to say that things are back on track and that more images, trailers, and even a release date will be rolling out in the approaching months.

The previous season of Sweet Magnoliassaw the arrival of some new faces and, while we can’t say for sure, it’s expected that many of the same stars will be returning for the approaching lineup of episodes. As for the leading trio (which some are hoping will transform into a quartet), Heather Headley (The Lion King), Brooke Elliott (Drop Dead Diva), and JoAnna García Swisher (Not Another Teen Movie) will be reprising their roles as Helen, Dana Sue, and Maddie, respectively. Filling out the ensemble and serving as the supporting characters in the lives of the three besties will likely be a call sheet that includes Brandon Quinn (Big Wolf On Campus), Justin Bruening (Grey’s Anatomy), Chris Klein (American Pie), Jamie Lynn Spears (Zoey 101), Dion Johnstone (The Tempest), Carson Rowland (American Housewife), Chris Medlin (Diana), Brittany L. Smith (Venom), and more.

What Will Season 4 of ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Be About?

So, what awaits audiences when Sweet Magnolias makes its way back to Netflix? Well, there’s still a lot to be resolved from the cliff-hanger ending of Season 3. After doing some investigative journalism, Peggy Martin (Smith) dug up a slew of incriminating evidence that would put Mayor Trent (Paul Rolfes) and Mary Vaughn Lewis (Allison Gabriel) in the hot seat for messing with the success of The Corner Spa. Meanwhile, the gals have been duking it out with Mayor Trent, pushing for his resignation, and calling for a new leader to be put in his place. Should their cries be answered, who will be the town’s new Mayor? And then, of course, there are numerous relationships—both platonic and romantic—that will ultimately flourish or crash and burn in the next season.

After raking in heaps of positive acclaim from critics for Season 3, the creative team behind Sweet Magnolias has a lot to live up to for Season 4. As of right now, no specific release date has been set but stay tuned to Collider for more information as it becomes available. In the meantime, check out our all-encompassing guide here and find serenity in the first set of behind-the-scenes images below. The first three seasons are now streaming on Netflix.

