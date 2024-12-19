2025 is about to start on the brightest note as we head back to Serenity, South Carolina, for the fourth season of Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias. The streaming giant announced today, December 19, that the new chapter will premiere on February 6, 2025, with all ten episodes promising to bring Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Helen (Heather Deadley), and Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) even closer in unexpected ways.

In addition to the release date, Netflix has unveiled first-look photos alongside new music to be featured in the season. One of the songs, "O Come, All Ye Faithful," is by the series’ main co-star, Heather Headley, while the other is "Margarita Christmas" by Dylan Rysstad. The first song will be released across all streaming platforms, including Spotify, on Friday, December 20th at 12:00 AM EST, while the second is currently available on Spotify.

Based on Sherryl Woods’ Sweet Magnolias novels, this delightful rom-drama debuted in 2020 and has since become a favorite of many. It stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, Heather Headley, Logan Allen, Anneliese Judge, Carson Rowland, Dion Johnstone, Brandon Quinn, Jamie Lynn Spears, Chris Medlin and Justin Bruening. Sheryl J. Anderson, who developed the series, serves as showrunner and executive producer. Other executive producers include Sherryl Woods and Dan Paulson with Matt Drake and Norman Buckley co-executive producing.

What’s Ahead in ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 4?

As teased by Netflix, Season 4 of Sweet Magnolias takes us from Halloween to Christmas, with surprising laughter, unexpected heartbreak, and renewed resolve along the way. While negotiating the twists and turns of their romantic lives, Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen must also navigate the return of old foes, the loss of great loves, and the pain of transition from past dreams to present ones. As the men in their lives pursue their own dreams and the teenagers take uneasy steps toward adulthood, the Magnolias support each other with creative problem-solving, deep-hearted commitment, and – as always – weekly margaritas.

Lauren Petzke directed the first two episodes, while Christine Swanson handled Episodes 3 and 4. Similarly, Norman Buckley directed Episodes 5, 6, 9, and 10; star JoAnna Garcia Swisher oversaw the seventh episode, and Matt Drake directed Episode 8. Screenwriters attached to the much-awaited season of Sweet Magnolias are Barret Helms, Anthony Epling, Kale Futterman, Bianca Sams, Alex Rubin, Sara Jumel, and showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson.

Sweet Magnolias Season 4 premieres on February 6, 2025. You can stream the previous seasons on Netflix now.

