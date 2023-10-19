The Big Picture Sweet Magnolias has been renewed for Season 4, giving fans of the comfort series another trip to Serenity, South Carolina with their favorite characters.

The show has consistently remained in the global top 10 in over 60 countries, indicating its popularity among subscribers who eagerly binge-watch the series.

Sweet Magnolias falls into the category of comfort series on Netflix, providing viewers with a lighter, heartwarming option compared to gritty dramas and crime documentaries. Other comfort series on the platform include Virgin River and Ginny and Georgia.

Netflix subscribers are often angry at the streamer (and rightly so) for canceling a good number of their new favorite series, but every once in a while we have reasons to celebrate. Today is one of those days: Sweet Magnolias has been renewed for Season 4! So comfort series fans can book another trip to Serenity, South Carolina, because Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliot) and Heather (Helen Decatur) are coming back for more.

The announcement doesn’t come as a surprise, since the series has proven itself consistently popular among subscribers. According to Netflix, in all of its three previous seasons Sweet Magnolias managed to remain in the Global top 10 in over 60 countries, with the latest season premiering at #1 back in July. Needless to say, this suggests that the series’ fans always show up and are always eager to binge the show as soon as it’s possible.

The lighter aspect of Sweet Magnolias — as opposed to gritty dramas and true-crime documentaries that streamers constantly pop out – is the kind of television that offers something for when you just want to kick back, have a laugh and maybe cry a little. It also takes long-time TV lovers back to a time when network television used to have these long-running slice-of-life series like Gilmore Girls, Heart of Dixie and Parenthood, and we had a weekly dose of wholesome stories.

"Comfort Series" Like 'Sweet Magnolias' Are a Growing Slate At Netflix

Not that Netflix doesn’t have its slate of comfort series. Aside from Sweet Magnolias, the streamer also has Virgin River as one of its most popular series, and it was renewed for Season 6 before Season 5 even premiered. In similar fashion, Ginny and Georgia scored a two-season renewal earlier this year, so fans of this subgenre have a lot to celebrate and look forward to.

Sweet Magnolias is based on the best-selling novel series by author Sheryl Woods, who also oversees the adaptation as an executive producer in the series – a “magic” formula that helps give fans what they want. Sheryl J. Anderson (Charmed) is set to return as showrunner. Like in previous seasons, the series is expected to do a 10-episode run, but production dates and the expected release window are yet to be announced by Netflix.

The cast of Sweet Magnolias also features Logan Allen (Stranger Things), Anneliese Judge (Where’s Rose), Carson Rowland (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin), Jamie Lynn Spears (Zoey 102), Dion Johnstone (Departure) and Chris Klein (The Flash).

Stick with Collider to know more information about Sweet Magnolias Season 4 as soon as they are announced.