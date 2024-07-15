The Big Picture Season 4 of Sweet Magnolias promises more jaw-dropping moments and heartbreaking twists, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

JoAnna Garcia Swisher hints at a season filled with surprises, romance, and tough moments, making it her favorite installment.

Swisher reveals that even reading the scripts didn't prepare her for the drama of the new season.

Although it’s only been a little over a month since the Sweet Magnolias' star, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, confirmed filming had ended for the series’ fourth season, she now has more delightful news about the upcoming installment, which seems to be her favorite to date. Based on the novels of the same name by Sherryl Woods, Sweet Magnolias follows three lifelong best friends as they manage relationships, family, and careers in their picturesque town, Serenity. The series debuted on Netflix in 2020, comprising ten episodes, similar to Seasons 2 and 3 that premiered in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

Speaking with People Magazine, Swisher, who stars as Maddie Townsend in Sweet Magnolias, first teased a lot of "jaw-dropping moments" in Season 4. She then said of the show's characters, "I also think that we know our characters so well. We're so involved and in love with these stories, and I think that the fans also have that same sense of connection and being on this journey with us."

Swisher went on to hint that Sweet Magnolias would surely stick to the storyline established in the novels — however, there will be "really tough, heartbreaking moments" among the "swooping romance and beautiful moments." In her words:

"It's got all of the Sweet Magnolias things, but it's just in a package of pedal to the metal. There's not just one or two things that happen this season. And literally, the first half of the season."

Swisher Teases an "Insane" 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 4

Close

Avid viewers of the rom-drama series can only imagine what will go down in Sweet Magnolias Season 4, as they are in for a lot of surprises. Not to mention, even Swisher admittedly had to catch her breath while reading the new season’s scripts, as at the end of every episode, she was like, "What?" She also felt the same way during filming, which stunned her even more:

"I feel like I was ready for that, in general, just having read the scripts. And then, when it all kind of came to pass, and we actually made the show, I was like, 'This is going to be insane.'"

It is worth noting that Swisher once described Sweet Magnolias Season 4 as her favorite run back in May while announcing the installment’s filming conclusion. She revealed her reason at the time, saying it was "not just for the OMG moments (there are many of them!), but because it was a joy to make." The brilliant actress also labeled the season a "magical" one for reasons she looked forward to sharing.

Sweet Magnolias Season 4 is yet to set a release date. Catch up on the past seasons on Netflix.

Sweet Magnolias Release Date May 19, 2020 Cast JoAnna Garcia Swisher , Brooke Elliott , Heather headley , Logan Allen Seasons 3

WATCH ON NETFLIX