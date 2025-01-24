You waited for it, and so did we, and now we can finally pour our margaritas and raise our glasses to the return of our favorite gal pal trio. Netflix has released the trailer for Sweet Magnolias Season 4, teasing everything we love about this darling comfort show and then some more. Alongside the trailer, the streamer has released a comprehensive synopsis for the new season and it reads:

"Come spend the holidays in Serenity, as Season 4 of Sweet Magnolias takes us from Halloween to Christmas, with surprising laughter, unexpected heartbreak, and renewed resolve along the way. While negotiating the twists and turns of their romantic lives, Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen must also navigate the return of old foes, the loss of great loves, and the pain of transition from past dreams to present ones. As the men in their lives pursue their own dreams and the teenagers take uneasy steps toward adulthood, the Magnolias support each other with creative problem-solving, deep-hearted commitment, and -- as always -- weekly margaritas."

The trailer previews the emotional thrill ride in store for audiences as the central besties re-commit to each other's dreams and well-being amidst new challenges. The start of the trailer briefly leads us to believe there might be a wedding, but the idea is quickly debunked by Maddie whom the girls obviously hope can mend things with Cal. Fans are also rooting for an engagement between the pair, but given how things ended between them last season, it appears both will be taking baby steps. Maddie particularly seems to be struggling with their reconnection but there might yet be light at the end of the tunnel for the pair as the later part of the trailer shows a steamy moment between them.

You'd bet we kept our eyes peeled for a Tynnie moment and thank goodness, there was one. Though only for a split-second, the sweet lingering stare from Tyler as Annie snaps some shots is enough to tease that maybe Season 4 will finally take them where we want. With the synopsis warning of an unexpected heartbreak, we can only pray and hope it has nothing to do with Tynnie. We simply need more from them because truly, our hearts can't handle any more of the slow burn. Away from relationship drama, Season 4 will equally see the girls and all of Serenity weather a natural storm that will likely lead to a brief period of black-out in the city.

'Sweet Magnolias' Season 4 Promises To Be "Magical"

It's all shaping up to be another entertaining chapter and while Netflix is yet to make its decision on a fifth season, a recent tease from Maddie actress JoAnna Garcia Swisher suggests this show might only just be getting started. She wrote on Instagram:

“I cannot wait for you all to see what we have been up to in Serenity. It’s been a magical season…for reasons I cannot wait to share. This was BY FAR my favorite season…not just for the OMG moments (there are many of them!), but because it was a joy to make. And, in many ways, it feels like we are just getting started.”

Sweet Magnolias returns for Season 4 on February 6, 2025, and as always will include 10 episodes. Check out the heartwarming trailer above.

