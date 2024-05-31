The Big Picture Sweet Magnolias Season 4 has finished production, bringing viewers closer to reuniting with Serenity's trio.

JoAnna Garcia Swisher hints at a "magical season" with many OMG moments, along with praise for co-stars.

Season 3's unanswered questions will be addressed in the upcoming season, promising a deep dive into character storylines.

Netflix's go-to comfort watch based on Sherryl Woods' novels might be returning sooner rather than later, after this exciting update. It has now been confirmed that Sweet Magnolias Season 4 has officially wrapped up production, which makes viewers one step closer to reuniting with Serenity's beloved trio. The announcement came yesterday, when JoAnna Garcia Swisher (who plays Maddie in the show) shared a picture on her Instagram handle, alongside a lengthy caption. In it, she referenced Season 4 as a "magical season...for reasons I cannot wait to share", which only adds to the anticipation over what is to come.

Swisher also mentioned that this is by far her favorite season, "not just for the OMG moments (there are many of them!), but because it was a joy to make". She also gave a shout-out to her co-stars Brooke Elliot and Heather Headley, whom she considers "two of her favorite humans". The behind-the-scenes image that Swisher shared to make the Season 4 announcement featured the three actresses smiling and hugging on set.

The series, which follows three high school best friends as they navigate the trials of adulthood in a small town, came out in May 2020 and has easily gained Netflix subscribers' attention with its light-hearted feel. The drama was picked up for a Season 4 in October of last year, furthering its status as a favorite on the streaming service (much like Virgin River), as well as a welcoming title for those who seek something far from the grittiness of true crime.

'Sweet Magnolias' Season 3 Left Many Unanswered Questions

Close

Season 3 left audiences in a chokehold, with several unanswered questions over the fate of characters like Mayor Trent (Paul Rolfes) and Mary Vaughn Lewis (Allison Gabriel) after it was proved that they were involved in sabotaging The Corner Spa's successful turnaround. This and other instances left open-ended will be brought up in the upcoming season, according to Sheryl J. Anderson in a TUDUM event:

“Even though this season ended with a nice button, it almost feels like it was a necessary button to really dig in deep for the future. There’s still so much to be told.”

Although there isn't a release date yet for Season 4, it is expected that, like the previous seasons, it will total 10 episodes.

Seasons 1-3 of Sweet Magnolias are available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

Sweet Magnolias Three South Carolina women, best friends since high school, shepherd one another through the complexities of romance, career and family. Release Date May 19, 2020 Cast JoAnna Garcia Swisher , Brooke Elliott , Heather headley , Logan Allen Main Genre Drama

Watch on Netflix