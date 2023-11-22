Based on a successful series of novels by Sherryl Woods, Sweet Magnolias has become a huge hit for Netflix among a tidal wave of new shows, standing out as some of the streaming site's best. Between the constant barrage of eye-opening celebrity documentaries and gritty dramas, the show provides a breath of fresh air for fans of comfort-viewing akin to the likes of Gilmore Girls and Virgin River. Following the watertight bond of three life-long friends, Sweet Magnolias pitches some of life's most challenging tests at the trio, from romance failures to familial breakdowns, with their touchingly endearing and utterly relatable nexus the backbone of the series.

With Season 3 being possibly the strongest outing yet, the expectation was that the story was certainly not finished. Alas, prayers were answered when a fourth season was officially announced in October, with lovers of the show eager to return to serenity and soak up more of the tender drama the series is famous for. So, with all that in mind, and with news filtering through regularly about the upcoming next chapter, here is everything we know about Sweet Magnolias Season 4 so far.

Sweet Magnolias Release Date May 19, 2020 Cast JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, Heather Headley, Logan Allen Main Genre Drama Genres Drama, Romance Rating TV-14 Seasons 3

When Is Sweet Magnolias Season 4 Coming Out?

Upon the announcement of Season 4, it looked as if the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike would delay the return indefinitely. Thankfully, a long-overdue deal was finally reached seeing the end of the strike, meaning that Sweet Magnolias can get back on track. Although still expected to be slightly delayed, it looks as if a 2024 release is back on the cards with many predicting a comeback for around Fall.

Where Can You Watch Sweet Magnolias Season 4?

Image via Netflix

Just like the previous three seasons, Season 4 will be exclusive to Netflix. For those without a subscription who need one in time for the release, an ad-based subscription costs $6.99 per month, with an ad-free subscription that supports one device costing $9.99 per month, and an ad-free version supporting two devices costing $15.49 per month. All three of the current seasons of Sweet Magnolias are available to stream right now.

Watch on Netflix

Is There A Trailer For Sweet Magnolias Season 4?

Understandably, given its production status, a trailer for Season 4 will not be available for some time. To keep up to date with all Sweet Magnolia-related news and find out as soon as a trailer arrives, make sure to sign up and stay tuned to Collider.

Who Is In The Cast For Sweet Magnolias Season 4?

Close

Rejoice! It is expected that almost the entire main cast of Sweet Magnolias will be returning to Serenity for Season 4. This, of course, includes the leading trio, the incomparable Heather Headley (The Lion King) as Helen, JoAnna García Swisher (Not Another Teen Movie) as Maddie, and Brooke Elliott (Drop Dead Diva) as Dana Sue. Despite some calls for a fourth Magnolia to be added, these three are still the biggest factor in the show's success, with their on-screen chemistry certainly no facade. Off-screen, the trio are great friends too, with Headley, in an interview with TUDUM, even noting in reference to an on-screen fall-out in Season 3:

“I remember us all being in our separate spaces. When I read it the first time, I was like, ‘No, no. Please no.’ I kind of felt it was coming at some point, but I didn’t want to be a catalyst for it. It was really hard to film because we like each other so much. And then we didn’t have margarita nights for a week".

Beyond the famous three, a whole host of other celebrated cast members are likely to return. This includes the likes of Justin Bruening (Grey's Anatomy) as Cal, Brandon Quinn (Rebel) as Ronnie, Dion Johnstone (The Tempest) as Erik, Chris Klein (American Pie) as Bill, Jamie Lynn Spears (Crossroads), who is about to enter the iconic UK reality show I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!, as Noreen, Chris Medlin (Diana) as Isaac, Carson Rowland (American Housewife) as Ty, Logan Allen (Creepshow) as Kyle, Brittany L. Smith (Venom) as Peggy, Ella Grace Helton (United We Fall) as Katie, Anneliese Judge (Where's Rose) as Annie, and finally Nikki Estridge (House of Cards) as Genevieve, a new character in Season 3 already adored by many. The only characters with the potential to not return are the Lewis family, which will come as a relief to some, after the clan left Serenity seemingly for good, and Ronnie's sister Kathy, played by Wynn Everett (Palmer).

What Will Sweet Magnolias Season 4 Be About?

Image via Netflix

Despite a myriad of unanswered questions leaving everyone talking about Season 3's finale, it looks as if those answers will come with immediate effect once Season 4 hits our screens. Talking to TUDUM, executive producer Sheryl J. Anderson noted:

“The beating heart of this show is the deep relationship between these three amazing women, and how they sustain and celebrate each other. We’re always eager to share the moments that make life special with them and through them. But perhaps what excites me most about being able to bring Season 4 to life is that I get to collaborate again with our marvelous writers, cast, and crew. I get to live in Serenity again, to soak up the strength and happiness of a town where people truly want the best for each other and are willing to put in the work necessary to make that happen.”

Despite no official plot synopsis, the way Season 3 finished definitely sets up much of Season 4's plot. Helen, Dana Sue, and Maddie all had pivotal third outings when it came to romance (nothing new for Sweet Magnolias), but Season 4 looks set to hold much of the same. Helen managed to lose grip of both Erik and Ryan in Season 3, with Erik's new relationship throwing a heartbreaking spanner in the works. However, when Helen catches the bouquet, her longing shared glance with Erik suggests a potential Season 4 rekindling is on the cards. As for Dana Sue and Maddie, things have never been better. From thriving businesses to blossoming relationships, neither could have asked for a stronger end to Season 3, meaning everything is likely about to come crashing down.

As for the rest of Serenity, Peggy now looks set to run for mayor in Season 4, but that opens the door for a political campaign opponent. With much more of Peggy expected in the upcoming season, there is no doubt that this plot thread will play a crucial part. As well as this, two other very different types of relationships head into an important season. Firstly, friends and roommates Isaac and Noreen face the fallout of the reveal that Bill is his biological father. Given Noreen's difficult relationship with Bill, this may come as a bitter pill to swallow for the new mother. Secondly, the excruciating will-they/won't-they relationship between Annie and Ty, despite simmering along nicely up until this point, is surely about to come to a boil anytime soon. With so much left to be discovered, Season 4 looks set to be the most explosive yet.

Who Is Behind Sweet Magnolias Season 4?

Currently, the only information available from behind the scenes is that showrunner and executive producer Sheryl J. Anderson will be back to work her magic once again.

How Many Episodes Will There Be In Sweet Magnolias Season 4?

Just like the first three seasons, Season 4 will receive a total of 10 episodes.