Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 5 of Sweet Magnolias.

As Sweet Magnolias explores the lives of three close friends as they help each other through life and work to improve their close-knit community, the Netflix series does not shy away from complex dynamics. The show has explored Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher) becoming friends with her ex-husband's affair partner, Noreen (Jamie Lynn Spears), Dana Sue's (Brooke Elliott) difficult relationship with her sister-in-law Kathy (Wynn Everett), and the Townsend children adjusting to Cal (Justin Bruening) as their stepfather just as their father dies. These moments provide some of the most interesting and heartfelt storylines in the series and show the drama of a small town where everyone seems to know each other. Yet, as Sweet Magnolias brings different people together, one relationship has been just a little too weird for comfort.

Throughout the series, Noreen develops a friendship with Isaac (Chris Medlin), and on the surface, it is sweet. These two should make the perfect friends, especially as both feel like outsiders in the small town of Serenity and are in need of support, but the secret of Isaac's biological father makes their relationship slightly uncomfortable. Bill Townsend (Chris Klein), the father of Noreen's baby, is also Isacc's biological father, so despite Isaac and Noreen being close in age, their growing close was awkward. There was always the threat that it was more than friendship between them, especially when they started living together. Fortunately, Season 4 resolved that issue by revealing that Isaac is gay, and the series is better for it.

'Sweet Magnolias' Created an Odd Dynamic with Isaac and Noreen