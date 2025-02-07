It's not every time we see a comfort show done quite as right as Sweet Magnolias and our verdict is that it deserves to run forever. We certainly do hope Netflix shares the same sentiments because, to put it plainly, we need a Season 5. As teased in that Season 4 finale which dropped yesterday on Netflix, there is still more to explore in the lives of Serenity-based best friends: Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen (Heather Headley). Going into this latest season, the premise teased the pain of transition from past dreams to present ones – a challenge that we see hits the hardest for Maddie. Ahead of a hopeful Season 5 renewal, showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson has teased what the future could look like for Maddie.

Thanks to that time jump, Sweet Magnolias Season 4 did feel like a fresh start on many grounds, and it appears it was so done by design to create the possibility for future stories. Season 4 delved deep into the professional lives of the characters as much as it did their love lives, though we wished Maddie and Cal's engagement didn't play off-screen. Maddie's romantic arc ends in the sweetest of ways with her marriage to Cal, but now she is faced with making the difficult decision of striking a balance with her professional life. By the season finale, we see that Maddie has received an offer for a new job in New York, creating a dilemma. Anderson has addressed how this could shape her future, saying:

“I deeply, deeply hope that we get a Season 5 so we can answer that. But the reason we even raised the question here at the end of Season 4 was because we feel so many women are confronted with, ‘Am I allowed to put myself first this one time?’ And how complicated it is for somebody like Maddie, with a new marriage, with kids still in the house, with dear, dear friends that you have seen every day your entire life. She’s so deeply woven into the community. Does that mean she has to say no to a dream?”

What Are the Prospects for 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 5?