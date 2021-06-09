A new blooper reel from Sweet Tooth brings a lot of laughs to the tale of a human/deer hybrid boy (Christian Convery) learning to live in a post-apocalyptic world. Filled with funny moments of failed takes, the blooper reel is a perfect fit for Jim Mickle’s hopeful adaptation of the somewhat bleak and dark comic books written and drawn by Jeff Lemire.

Sweet Tooth presents a future when Earth was decimated by a virus outbreak. After the virus stroke, children born in the new world are hybrids, with animal features that soon turn them into targets. That’s because, in the spirit of humanity social fear, the hybrid children get blamed for the virus, even if there's no concrete evidence to prove it. The show could have hit hard, especially while we are all still dealing with the effects of our own pandemics. However, Netflix’s adaptation diverges a lot from the original material to focus on a lighter and more hopeful tone.

The series stars Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar, Aliza Vellani, Stefania LaVie, Dania Ramirez, Neil Sandilands, and Will Forte, while James Brolin serves as the narrator. The show is executive produced by Robert Downey Jr and Susan Downey.

Here's the official synopsis for Sweet Tooth:

"Ten years ago “The Great Crumble” wreaked havoc on the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids — babies born part human, part animal. Unsure if hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd. Together they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what’s left of America in search of answers— about Gus' origins, Jepperd's past, and the true meaning of home. But their story is full of unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus quickly learns the lush, dangerous world outside the forest is more complex than he ever could have imagined."

The first season of Sweet Tooth is fully available on Netflix right now. The show was still not renewed for a second season. Check Sweet Tooth’s blooper reel below.

