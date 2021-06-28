Sweet Tooth showrunner Jim Mickle took to Twitter to post a behind-the-scenes video of everyone’s favorite human-groundhog hybrid, Bobby. The short video shows the adorable Bobby puppet waddling up to different crew members, standing about knee-high next to the non-hybrid humans. Controlled using all of the puppeteer’s limbs, Bobby’s feet seem to be synced up with the puppeteer’s own feet, while the rest of his torso and head are controlled via two poles in the puppeteer’s hands. However, Bobby can also be remote-controlled.

A scene-stealing force on screen, Bobby is one of the many hybrid humans in the world of Sweet Tooth, despite looking far more like an animal than many of the rest of our hybrid characters. Taking place in the post-apocalyptic world created by Jeff Lemire in his DC comic of the same name, Sweet Tooth follows the story of Gus, played by Christian Convery, a human-deer hybrid who seeks safety and a new start with the help of Tommy, his loyal protector played by Nonso Anozie.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: ‘Sweet Tooth’ Review: Netflix’s Loving Adaptation Finds Optimism In This Apocalypse Tale

Here’s what Convery told comicbook.com about having the Bobby puppet on set.

"Hopefully I can be best friends with Bobby later in the seasons, hopefully.... Bobby, he's so cute, and when he just waddles around the set... He's actually a remote-controlled character, so that's pretty cool to see that on screen. And the first time I saw Bobby, let me tell you this, I screamed because he was so cute, and then I picked up the remote control and then I could walk him, and it was so fun just to play around with Bobby and just to make him walk, and to jump, and to run."

The hopeful fairy tale seems to be just what people needed after a difficult year filled with so much sad news and pessimism, but there has been no word yet as to whether or not Sweet Tooth will be renewed for a second season. However, you can watch the first season of Sweet Tooth on Netflix now.

Check out Mickle’s behind-the-scenes video of Bobby below.

KEEP READING: 'Sweet Tooth': Christian Convery & Nonso Anozie on What Makes the Show So Special and Their Wishlist for Season 2

Share Share Tweet Email

How the MCU Has Perfected Its Superhero Cameos Over the Years We've come a long way from Hawkeye's head-scratching appearance in 'Thor.'

Read Next

Luke Hyland (56 Articles Published) More From Luke Hyland