Get ready for another heart-racing adventure because Sweet Tooth Season 2 is coming to Netflix on April 27! Executive produced by Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran, Sweet Tooth Season 2 picks up where we left off at the end of Season 1, with a deadly new wave of the Sick bearing down on humanity. But we know our beloved half-human, half-deer Gus won't stand for it!

Along with a group of child hybrids, Gus finds himself held captive by the villainous General Abbot and his band of Last Men. And that's not all – we'll also see Gus team up with Dr. Aditya Singh to uncover the truth about his origins. Could he finally learn more about his mother, Birdie, and her role in the events leading up to the Great Crumble? We'll have to watch and find out.

Mark your calendars for April 27 and get ready for a rollercoaster of action, adventure, and heartwarming moments. Sweet Tooth Season 2 is going to be a wild ride you won't want to miss. So to get you prepped for the return to this world, we've put together a cast and character guide for Sweet Tooth. But first, here's the official logline for the series:

On an epic adventure across a post-apocalyptic world, a lovable boy who's part human and part deer searches for family and home with a gruff protector.

Christian Convery as Gus

Christian Convery plays Gus, a 10-year-old half-human, half-deer boy known as a "hybrid" in the show's world. Gus was born after a mysterious virus wiped out a large portion of the human population and caused the emergence of hybrid children. Gus is raised in isolation by his father, who teaches him to survive in the woods and keeps him hidden from the outside world. When his father dies, Gus sets out on a journey to find his mother and a new home, encountering a variety of people and dangers along the way.

Convery has also showcased his versatility as an actor by playing the character of Henry in Cocaine Bear. He’s set to voice act in the upcoming film PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie.

Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jepperd

Nonso Anozie plays Tommy Jepperd, a former professional football player who becomes an unlikely ally to the show's main character, Gus. Jepperd is initially introduced as a rough and tough loner living in a secluded cabin in the woods. However, as the series progresses, we learn more about his troubled past and the events that led him to become a recluse.

Anozie is recognized for his notable roles in various popular television series, including the HBO epic fantasy series Game of Thrones and the CBS science fiction series Zoo. You can also catch him as Gorian Shard in The Mandalorian.

Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Aditya Singh

Adeel Akhtar plays Dr. Aditya Singh, a regular doctor who normally treats minor medical issues. However, when a deadly virus devastates the world, Aditya becomes involved in the search for a cure. His wife, Rani, is one of the few survivors of the virus, and her life is sustained by experimental treatments that come at a heavy price. Aditya is then thrust into a difficult position when the local doctor retires, and he is left to take over. He must navigate his responsibilities as a doctor while also grappling with his love for his wife.

Akhtar received the British Academy Television Award for Best Actor for his role in Murdered by My Father. More recently, he played the character of Andy Fisher in the BBC miniseries Sherwood and Lestrade in the Enola Holmes film series. Additionally, he will be seen playing the role of DS Sami Kierce in an upcoming series called Fool Me Once.

Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear

Stefania LaVie Owen plays Bear, a teenager with a unique perspective on the world, believing that the hybrid children and the virus are part of Mother Nature's plan to restore balance to the Earth after humanity's destructive actions. She's a total boss, founding the Animal Army, a group of other orphaned kids who dress up in animal costumes and use sneaky tactics to save the hybrids from harm. With Bear at the helm, the Animal Army becomes a force to be reckoned with.

Owen is recognized for her portrayal of Puddle Kadubic in the television series Running Wilde and her role as Dorrit Bradshaw in the teen drama television series The Carrie Diaries. Additionally, Owen stars as Nicole Chance in the Hulu original psychological thriller Chance and starred in the 2020 Netflix series Messiah.

Dania Ramirez as Aimee Eden

Dania Ramirez plays Aimee Eden, a counselor whose mundane life is turned upside down when a baby hybrid is left at her doorstep. With her quick thinking, she sets up a sanctuary for hybrids within the confines of a zoo, but trouble lurks as the outside world threatens to disrupt their safe haven.

Ramirez played the character of Rosie Falta on Lifetime's show Devious Maids. She also joined the cast of the popular ABC series Once Upon a Time, taking on a starring role as Cinderella in the show's seventh season, which gave the show a soft reboot.

Aliza Vellani as Rani Singh

Aliza Vellani plays Rani Singh, the wife of Dr. Aditya Singh, and one of the few survivors of the virus that has devastated the world. Rani is kept alive through experimental treatments that were developed at a great cost, putting Aditya in a difficult ethical position as a doctor.

Vellani has appeared in several other productions, including the CBC series Little Mosque on the Prairie as Layla Siddiqui, the CW series iZombie as Marcy, and the revival season of the Fox series The X-Files as Sandeep.

Will Forte as Pubba

Will Forte plays Pubba, the father of Gus. He raised Gus in a cabin located in a remote part of Yellowstone National Park to shield him from the hostility of the outside world towards hybrids. Before this, he worked as a janitor at Fort Smith Labs in Goss Grove, Colorado.

Forte is best known for his work on Saturday Night Live, where he was a cast member from 2002 to 2010, as well as his starring roles in the television series The Last Man on Earth and the MacGruber and series.

Apart from these actors, Season 2 of Sweet Tooth also has several recurring cast members from Season 1 who have been promoted to series regulars. They include Neil Sandilands as General Abbott, who leads the Last Men and hunts hybrids; Naledi Murray as Wendy, Aimee's adopted hybrid daughter who is half-pig and half-human; and Marlon Williams as Johnny, General Abbott’s younger brother. In addition to these familiar faces, the new season introduces Christopher Cooper Jr. as Teddy Turtle and Yonas Kibreab as Finn Fox. James Brolin will also return to narrate the series.