They also talk about the experience of filming in New Zealand and spending time together off-set.

Based on the DC comic book series by Jeff Lemire, the Netflix original series Sweet Tooth is set ten years after The Great Crumble changed the world and revealed the existence of hybrid babies that were born part human and part animal. When one of these children, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus (Christian Convery), crosses paths with a loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie), their unexpected friendship leads them on quite the adventure across what’s left of America, with all of the wonders and dangers it has to offer.

During this virtual interview with Collider, which you can both watch and read, co-stars Convery and Anozie talked about what makes Sweet Tooth so special, the incredible experience of working in New Zealand, what they enjoyed about the unusual relationship between their characters, the time they spent together off-set, and what they’d like to see in a possible Season 2.

Image via Netflix

Collider: The idea of a post-pandemic series about a sickness that wipes out people was not really something that I thought I wanted to watch, but I watched the show, I got completely hooked, I fell in love with it, and you even made me cry more than once. Christian, what was it that made you fall in love with Sweet Tooth?

CHRISTIAN CONVERY: The fact that it’s a completely new and unique plots that I never even could have conceptualized in my head before, with half-animal, half-kid kids that were being born while at the same time, there is a virus that is devastating the world, and it’s also a tale of two friendships. It’s actually a tale of everyone in the world trying to cure the virus and eliminating hybrids, and Jepperd is trying to save Gus while Gus is trying to save everyone. All I’m gonna say is that it’s a big action-packed dystopian adventure.

Nonso, what was the moment for you when you realized just how magical and special this story and this show is?

NONSO ANOZIE: I think the moment for me, when I realized how magical and special this show is, was when we actually watched the first and second episode together. We had an early screening and everything wasn’t completed. There was a lot of CGI that needed to go in and things that needed to be included, but I got to sit down and watch it with the rest of the cast and crew. It was a treat for us, as we were coming to an end. That’s when I realized just how magical it was. But also, filming in New Zealand, it’s just a magical landscape. It’s a beautiful country, and that’s genuinely true. There’s nowhere like it on earth. The South Island in New Zealand is untouched. It’s almost prehistoric in nature. You see plants and trees that you don’t normally see. That’s the time when I realized how magical it is.

CONVERY: New Zealand is so surreal and prehistoric, and being there really does make the show a magical, wonderful fairytale and that dystopian really comes to life.

Image via Netflix

These two could not be a more unlikely pairing, which is part of what makes them so fun to watch together. What do you enjoy about the relationship between your characters and what did you enjoy about working with each other?

CONVERY: I really enjoyed the relationship between our characters because a poacher who intends to kill Gus actually teams up with him and helps him, and they go on an adventure together. They’re the complete opposites of each other. Just seeing them go together on one big adventure is a really funny and cool experience.

ANOZIE: Ultimately, there’s this juxtaposition, there are layers to the character, and you have to find the relationship between the characters and convey that in a believable fantasy genre. I really feel like that’s an amazing challenge. As an actor, that’s what really attracted me to it. What I liked about filming this is that we had a relationship off-screen, as well. Christian’s mum Lisa is just off-screen there somewhere, and she did a really great job of bringing the cast together, off-set. We did pottery. We did art class. We went to dinner a lot. We hung out a lot, off-set, which isn’t very common on a lot of jobs, and that really bled out onto the screen. One of the things people keep mentioning the most is our relationship. The chemistry might not have been there, but it was because of that.

Everything is left with big question marks at the end of the season, so clearly we need a second season. Are there things that you really hope to see with your characters? If there is a Season 2, do you have your own personal wishlist for these two?

CONVERY: Fingers crossed. If there is a Season 2, I already have a whole plot in my head for what might happen. In my head, based off some parts of the comic book and my imagination, what I’d say is that Aimee and Jepperd go and rescue the hybrids together. They also rescued Dr. Singh and his wife, Rani. And then, together, they take down Abbot and then go find Birdie, and then maybe encounter a new enemy.

Nonso, how do you feel about this plan that Christian has?

ANOZIE: That sounds interesting. There’s a possibility that could happen. I imagine that Jepperd is really pissed and he wants to get back at General Abbot and set these kids free. Hopefully, we’ll get a second season from Netflix and we will move into that kind of storytelling mode where that story gets told. The last time you saw my character and Aimee in that room, we’re about to kick some butt.

Image via Netflix

Do you hope that that Jepperd’s child is still alive and that we’ll get to meet him?

ANOZIE: Ooh, that’s an interesting one.

CONVERY: Maybe he’s one of the hybrids.

ANOZIE: We don’t know.

That would be something really cool to get to see.

ANOZIE: That would be cool.

CONVERY: That would certainly be really cool.

ANOZIE: We’ll have to wait and see. We haven’t even filmed it yet, so we don’t know. But it would be very cool.

Sweet Tooth is available to stream at Netflix.

