Robert Downey Jr., Will Forte, and James Brolin All Have a ‘Sweet Tooth’ for Netflix

For 11 years, Robert Downey Jr. held down the MCU fort as Iron Man, serving as a centralized figure of humor, action, and pathos. Now, in our topsy-turvy post-Avengers: Endgame world, it seems as though Downey is switching teams! Via his Team Downey production company, he’s executive producing an adaptation of DC Comics’ Sweet Tooth for Netflix. And he’s bringing quite the eclectic cast with him. Almost like some sort of team of “avenging people.” Hmm. Is there another word for “avenging people”?

Sweet Tooth, based on Jeff Lemire‘s DC creation, is a live action family-friendly fantasy drama. Gus is half-deer, half-boy. And while he’s happy at home in the forest, he must leave home to help save the outside world from a terrible, apocalyptic event. Can he join a ragtag crew of characters — some of whom are also human-animal hybrids — save the world, and figure out his identity in the process? I personally love magically realist stories where a young person learns valuable lessons about themselves (The Iron Giant, A Monster Calls, etc.), so I will be watching this show with twelve Kleenex boxes handy.

The cast includes child actor Christian Convery (Beautiful Boy) as the lead role of Gus (his Instagram post announcing the role is full of a-doe-rable puns). Rounding out the cast includes Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth), Nonso Anozie (Game of Thrones), and Adeel Akhtar (The Big Sick). Plus: Screen legend James Brolin — the daddy of Thanos himself! — will be lending his sonorous voice to the entire series, narrating the whole thing.

Indie genre auteur extraordinaire Jim Mickle (In the Shadow of the Moon) and screen adaptations of DC properties extraordinaire Beth Schwartz (Arrow) will serve as co-showrunners. The two are also executive producers, alongside all of Team Downey: Downey, Susan Downey, Amanda Burrell, Linda Moran, and Evan Moore.

For more on what Team Downey’s up to in the TV space, here’s the latest look at their HBO Perry Mason reboot. And for more on what Team Downey’s been up to in the “fever dream” space, here’s the nonsensical backstage drama behind Dolittle.