Netflix has released a brand new trailer for its TV adaptation of Sweet Tooth, based on the DC/Vertigo comic of the same name by Jeff Lemire. The show can be described as Mad Max meets Bambi, and while the first trailer focused on the latter influence, this trailer is all about the Mad Max-like post-apocalyptic madness that is central to the show's setting.

Taking place in a post-apocalyptic world that left Earth in shambles but also caused the arrival of animal-human hybrids, the series follows Gus, a young boy with antlers and on the run from hateful hunters. The series stars Christian Convery (Gus), Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar, Aliza Vellani, Stefania LaVie, Dania Ramirez, Neil Sandilands, and Will Forte as Gus' father, while James Brolin serves as the narrator.

The trailer plays on the post-apocalyptic aspect of the show's premise, as we are told a pandemic affected the entire Earth before the animal-human hybrids started appearing. Honestly, the trailer only alludes to the darkness and violence of the comic, while emphasizing the setting and the adventure at the center of it, as Gus sets out on a journey to find a rumored safe haven for hybrids.

Sweet Tooth will premiere June 4 on Netflix. Check out the new trailer and first-look images below:

Here's the official synopsis for Sweet Tooth:

"Ten years ago “The Great Crumble” wreaked havoc on the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids — babies born part human, part animal. Unsure if hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus (Christian Convery) unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). Together they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what’s left of America in search of answers— about Gus' origins, Jepperd's past, and the true meaning of home. But their story is full of unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus quickly learns the lush, dangerous world outside the forest is more complex than he ever could have imagined."

