Sweet Tooth is a Netflix series that premiered in 2021, based on the comic book series of the same name by Jeff Lemire. The show is set in a post-apocalyptic world where a virus (The Great Crumble as they begin to call it) has wiped out much of humanity, and children are born as hybrids with animal features. The series follows a young deer-boy hybrid named Gus (Christian Convery)as he embarks on a journey with a former football player named Tommy (Nonso Anozie) to find his mother and discover the truth about his origins. The first season of Sweet Tooth consists of eight episodes, each roughly an hour long. Notably, the series is executive produced by Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan Downey.

The first season of Sweet Tooth covered the first half of the comic book series. While exploring themes of family, survival, prejudice, and hope in a world that has been turned upside down, the series tracked our two main characters on their quest. When we begin the series, we meet Gus, who has spent his entire life living in the deep woods with his father (Will Forte), who has always warned him to stay hidden from humans. However, when his father dies, Gus ventures out into the world beyond the woods and meets Tommy, who becomes his reluctant protector.

Together, they set out on a journey to find Gus' mother. As they travel through the post-apocalyptic landscape, they encounter various groups of survivors who are struggling to survive in a world without technology or infrastructure. They come across a scientist named Dr. Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who is searching for a cure for the virus and sees Gus as a potential key to that cure. They also meet Aimee (Dania Ramirez), a woman who runs a sanctuary for hybrids and becomes an important figure in Gus' life.

Throughout the season, Gus and Tommy face a myriad of challenges and dangers, including hostile humans, dangerous hybrids, and the harsh realities of a world without modern conveniences. They also face internal struggles, as they grapple with their own prejudices and assumptions about the hybrids. As the season progresses, we see Gus grow and mature, learning more about the world and his place in it. We also get a sense of the larger forces at play in this post-apocalyptic world, including the ominous threat of a looming environmental disaster. Most importantly, they are avoiding being hunted down by the Last Men, a group of humans eager to rid the world of hybrid beings, blaming them for the virus.

The Ending of Season 1

In the final episodes of Sweet Tooth Season 1, Gus and Tommy finally make it to Colorado, where Gus believes his mother is located. Along the way, they encounter the Last Men, who are searching for hybrids like Gus in order to perform experiments on them. Led by General Abbot (Neil Sandilands), they are determined to capture Gus and use him for Abbott’s own purposes. Gus and Tommy are captured by the Last Men and imprisoned, but they manage to escape with the help of other hybrids.

They make their way to a dam, where they hope to find Gus' mother. Along the way, they face various obstacles, including dangerous hybrid animals and a massive flood caused by the melting of the polar ice caps. When they finally reach the dam, they find Gus' mother and a group of other survivors who are working to maintain the dam and provide power to the surrounding area. However, they also discover that the Last Men are planning a massive attack on the dam in order to capture Gus. The season ends with a dramatic confrontation between the Last Men and the survivors at the dam, with Gus and Tommy caught in the middle. The fate of Gus and the other hybrids is left uncertain, as the Last Men seem determined to capture them at any cost.

'Sweet Tooth' Season 2

Image via Netflix

So what can we expect from Sweet Tooth Season 2? Season 1 left many unanswered questions and open storylines. One of the main questions was what would happen to Gus and the other hybrids, who are still in danger from the Last Men. The season also introduced new characters and plot threads, such as the mysterious bird woman who appears to be watching over Gus, and the revelation that the virus may have been caused by human activity.

Furthermore, the season ends on a cliffhanger, with the fate of many of the characters left uncertain. Season 2 will thus see Gus and his friends be able to fight for their lives against the Last Men. The fate of Dr. Singh, who was still searching for a cure for the virus, last we saw is also up in the air. There’s also the general unpredictability of the world to reckon with. We also found out that Gus’ mother was in Alaska with Bear (Stefanie LaVie Owen) having made contact with her, so she will likely be a big player in the sophomore season of the series.

Sweet Tooth Season 1 set up a rich and complex world with many intriguing characters and plot threads leaving audiences eager to see what happens next and setting the stage for a second season that promises to be just as exciting and emotional as the first.

