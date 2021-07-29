Bust out your favorite chocolate bar in celebration, because Netflix has confirmed that Sweet Tooth will be getting a second season. Now, it looks like we'll get to find out what happens in the continuing adventures of Gus, Tommy Jepperd, Aimee, Wendy, Bobby, and more of our favorite characters.

Based on the graphic novel series by Jeff Lemire, Sweet Tooth tells the story of a post-apocalyptic world impacted by a strange and deadly virus. Alongside that, half-human half-animal hybrid babies are being born, a phenomenon regarded with suspicion and in some cases, persecution as the hybrids are presumed to be the cause of the pandemic, if not a consequence. Sweet Tooth stars Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Naledi Murray, Adeel Akhtar, Aliza Vellani, Stefania LaVie, Dania Ramirez, Neil Sandilands, and Will Forte, while James Brolin serves as the narrator. Jim Mickle acts as showrunner as well as executive producer alongside Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr., Amanda Burrell, Linda Moran. Beth Schwartz served as co-showrunner and executive producer on Season 1, but will depart the show ahead of Season 2 as was previously planned.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: ‘Sweet Tooth’ Review: Netflix’s Loving Adaptation Finds Optimism In This Apocalypse Tale

In an interview with Collider, stars Convery and Anozie posited their own personal wishlists for Season 2, ahead of the show being picked up. "In my head, based off some parts of the comic book and my imagination, what I’d say is that Aimee and Jepperd go and rescue the hybrids together. They also rescue Dr. Singh and his wife, Rani. And then, together, they take down Abbot and then go find Birdie, and then maybe encounter a new enemy," said Convery. Meanwhile, Anozie was happy to build off of his co-star's pitch: "I imagine that Jepperd is really pissed and he wants to get back at General Abbot and set these kids free. Hopefully, we’ll get a second season from Netflix and we will move into that kind of storytelling mode where that story gets told."

Sweet Tooth Season 2 does not currently have a premiere date, but you can watch Season 1 right now on Netflix. Check out the cast announcement video below:

KEEP READING: 'Sweet Tooth': Christian Convery & Nonso Anozie on What Makes the Show So Special and Their Wishlist for Season 2

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Mandalorian' Season 3: Everything We Know So Far About Release Date, Cast, Filming Details, and More What is The Way now for the Mandalorian?

Read Next