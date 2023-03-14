To announce the release date of Season 2 of Sweet Tooth, Netflix has released a new batch of images that tease the new adventures Gus (Christian Convery) will face in the post-apocalypse. Based on the comic book series written and drawn by Jeff Lemire, Sweet Tooth takes us to a world ravaged by a mysterious disease that also led to the birth of hybrid animal-human children such as Gus, who’s part deer.

Season 1 of Sweet Tooth followed Gus as he forged an unbreakable bond with Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie), the Big Man. Together, the duo traveled across the country, hiding away from the Last Men, a paramilitary group that wants to kill hybrid children to find a cure and save humanity. At the end of the season, Gus is captured by the Last Men’s leader, General Abbot (Neil Sandilands), who takes the boy to a zoo where dozens of hybrids are being held.

The images reveal more details of Gus’ new friends, such as Christopher Sean Cooper Jr. as Teddy Turtle and Yonas Kibreab as Finn Fox. The images also bring Stefania LaVie Owen back as Bear, a brilliant hybrid that only crossed paths with Gus in Season 1 finally. While the hybrids are being kept locked and experimented upon by the Last Men, the frames promise the children will still try to support each other in captivity, uniting their strength to overthrow their captor. Finally, the images tease how Gus will keep working with Dr. Singh (Adeel Akhtar) to find a cure, as the doctor keeps pushing his ethical boundaries to save his wife, Rani (Aliza Vellani).

Sweet Tooth Season 2 images also tease the unlikely alliance between Jepperd and Aimee Eden (Dania Ramirez). Aimee was the woman who turned an abandoned zoo into the Preserve, a safe haven for hybrid children to hide. Unfortunately, the Last Men took over the zoo, giving the woman plenty of reason to fight back. It will be hard for Aimee to trust Jepperd, though, as Big Man was formerly a member of the Last Men before deciding to make his own path in the post-apocalyptic world.

When Is Sweet Tooth Season 2 Coming to Netflix?

Season 2 of Sweet Tooth also stars Naledi Murray as Wendy and Marlon Williams as Johnny Abbot, with James Brolin as the voice of the narrator. Showrunner Jim Mickle is back to ensure the second season of the show will be as good as the first. Season 2 of Sweet Tooth comes to Netflix on April 27. Check out Season 2’s new images and synopsis below.

