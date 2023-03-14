Netflix has announced today that its fan-favorite post-apocalyptic series Sweet Tooth is returning for Season 2 this April. Based on the dark comic books written and drawn by Jeff Lemire, Netflix’s Sweet Tooth is a surprisingly hopeful adaptation that shows how only by sticking together can people survive in extreme conditions.

Set in a future where most of humanity was wiped away by the mysterious Sick, Sweet Tooth follows Gus (Christian Convery), a human/deer hybrid boy who gets out in the world for the first time after the death of his father. Gus is protected by Big Man (Nonso Anozie), a traveler who sees his mission as a way to redeem himself for past sins. Since Gus was raised far away from what remains of civilization, his journey is filled with joy and wonder, as everything seems new to the boy. Even so, there’s danger on their path, as some humans think sacrificing the hybrid children born after the Sick has spread out is the key to finding a cure.

At the end of Season 1, Gus gets locked away in an abandoned zoo by the Last Men, a paramilitary group led by the nefarious General Abbot (Neil Sandilands). Season 2’s synopsis promises the story will pick up where we last left our heroes, as Gus bonds with other hybrid children and tries to keep hopeful about the future. Meanwhile, Gus will join forces with Aimee Eden (Dania Ramirez) to release the hybrids and escape the Last Men.

Who Is Involved with Sweet Tooth Season 2?

After a successful first season, showrunner Jim Mickle returns to realm Season 2 of Sweet Tooth. Season 2 of the show also stars Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Singh, Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear, Aliza Vellani as Rani Singh, Naledi Murray as Wendy, Marlon Williams as Johnny Abbot, Christopher Sean Cooper Jr. as Teddy Turtle, and Yonas Kibreab as Finn Fox; with James Brolin as the voice of the narrator.

Season 2 of Sweet Tooth comes to Netflix on April 27. Check out Season 2’s synopsis below.