It's almost time to return to the post-apocalyptic world of the adorable deer hybrid Gus (Christrian Convery) with Sweet Tooth Season 2 and Netflix released a new trailer foretelling war on the horizon. The fantasy series has thus far followed the journey of Gus and "Big Man" Tommy Jeppard (Nonso Anozie) as they navigate a world destroyed by the viral pandemic known as the Sick to try to find Gus's mother. At the end of Season 1, however, the hybrid boy, along with the other part-animal children under Aimee Eden's (Dania Ramirez) care, were taken by the Last Men for use in experiments to find a cure for the disease. The new footage shows the kids won't be submitting quietly as Gus and his new friends fight back.

There's an immediate focus on Gus's "mother" Birdie (Amy Seimetz) as she looks back on how everything went wrong in the post-apocalyptic future after the child's birth as he now sits in front of the frightening General Abbott (Neil Sandilands). Abbott looks to solidify his power within the Last Men by creating a cure, but he seems to operate by the motto, "You have to crack a few eggs to make an omelet." That doesn't bode well for Gus and the hybrids who live in fear that anyone could be next, including Gus himself whom Abbott takes joy in poking and prodding at. While Jeppard and Aimee are ready to fight to help the kids, they're done waiting for someone else to rescue them from their awful conditions as they begin waging war against the Last Men. Even as the danger reaches an all-time high, the trailer never loses the whimsy of the series with plenty of stunning shots that tease an exciting season ahead.

Season 2 of Sweet Tooth will push these characters to their limits as a new, deadly wave of the Sick bears down on the remnants of humanity. In order to find a cure, Gus and the captive Dr. Singh (Adeel Akhtar) will work together to find a cure while diving into the darker origins of the hybrid, his mother, and the beginning of The Great Crumble itself. This season also promises revelations on Jeppard as his own dark secrets are revealed, putting his partnership with Aimee at risk. They'll have to come together to defeat the Last Men though as Abbott has prepared a formidable force to wipe them out once and for all. As always though, it all comes down to Gus who's the one hope in this apocalypse.

Image via Netflix

Friends new and old are along for the ride in Season 2, including Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear, Aliza Vellani as Rani Singh, Naledi Murray as Wendy, Marlon Williams as Johnny Abbot, Christopher Sean Cooper Jr. as Teddy, and Yonas Kibreab as Finn. James Brolin will also be back to lend his voice as the series narrator.

When Does Sweet Tooth Return to Netflix for Season 2?

Based on the DC comic series by Jeff Lemire and helmed by showrunner Jim Mickle, Sweet Tooth became a sweet sensation on Netflix upon its premiere in 2021, easily scoring a renewal in spite of the streamer's somewhat confusing and lofty standards. The plans for Season 2 seem to mostly mirror what Anozie and Convery had in mind when speaking to Collider about their hopes for the future of the series back when the heartfelt show first graced viewers' screens. Whatever twists are in store for Gus, Big Man, Aimee, Bear, and the rest, there's a general optimism that this found family can bring hope to the end of the world once again.

See the return of Gus and his human pal Tommy Jeppard in Sweet Tooth Season 2 on April 27. Check out the trailer below.