Netflix has released a brand-new trailer for the upcoming trailer for the second season of their popular series Sweet Tooth. The series which is an adaptation of the dark comic books written and drawn by Jeff Lemire is set to return on April 27, 2023.

The new trailer for the upcoming season is set to continue the story of Gus (Christian Convery), the young human/deer hybrid boy as he and his friend Jepperd (Nonso Anozie) travel across the post-apocalyptic world following an event known as the mysterious event known as the Sick wiped out most of humanity. The end of the previous season saw Gus captured by the Last Men, a paramilitary group that wants to kill hybrid children to find a cure and save humanity. The new teaser shows us the aftermath of Gus' capture and what the future of the story will hold with new and old faces making appearances.

Along with Convery and Anozie, Season 2 of the show also stars Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Singh, Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear, Dania Ramirez as Aimee Eden, Aliza Vellani as Rani Singh, Naledi Murray as Wendy, Neil Sandilands as General Abbot, Marlon Williams as Johnny Abbot, Christopher Sean Cooper Jr. as Teddy, and Yonas Kibreab as Finn; with James Brolin as the voice of the narrator.

Who Is Involved with Sweet Tooth Season 2?

It was announced last week that Season 2 would be making its way to Netflix at the end of April. Jim Mickle returns as the series director, writer, and showrunner after serving in these positions for Sweet Tooth's debut season. Mickle also serves as an executive producer alongside Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, and Amanda Burrell via the Team Downey production banner as well as Linda Moran. Team Downey’s Evan Moore is the co-executive producer of the series. Sweet Tooth is produced by Warner Bros. Television.

Season 2 of Sweet Tooth comes to Netflix on April 27. Check out the new teaser trailer for Season 2 as well as the official synopsis for the upcoming sophomore season of the beloved series down below.