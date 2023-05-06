Ever since it first premiered on Netflix, Sweet Tooth (2021-) has become a fan favorite, and with the success of Season 2, which garnered 48.3 million hour views during its first four days of release, the audience is eagerly waiting for more. So of course Netflix took the opportunity to announce the renewal of the beloved show for a third and final season.

Based on Jeff Lemire's comic book series, Sweet Tooth follows the story of a half-human, half-deer boy named Gus, played by Christian Convery, who embarks on a dangerous journey with his newfound companion, a gruff loner named Jepperd, played by Nonso Anozie. Together, they navigate a world devastated by a pandemic, where hybrid children like Gus are hunted and feared by humans who blame them for the virus. Sweet Tooth does a wonderful job of balancing a sense of danger and urgency with moments of genuine warmth and levity. Despite the bleak and terrifying world they live in, the characters find ways to connect, care for one another, and even find joy in the small things. This balance is what makes the show so brilliant, and what sets it apart from other post-apocalyptic dramas.

With Season 2 just concluding and fans preparing their heart to bid their goodbyes in the final season, there will undoubtedly be speculations regarding how the series will end. Will people finally accept hybrid children? Will there be any unexpected dark turns or twists? And will it be a fitting end to a cherished series? Here is all the information we currently have on the third and final season of Sweet Tooth.

When and Where Is Sweet Tooth Season 3 Releasing?

Sweet Tooth’s first season premiered in July 2021 and was met with critical acclaim, followed by Season 2 arriving almost a year and a half later in April 2023. The third and final season of the series was announced just a week later on May 3, 2023, by Netflix.

“In a lot of ways, it’s exactly the story that I imagined we would tell and in a lot of ways it takes on its own life,” Jim Mickle, the creator of the series, said in a statement regarding Season 3 being the final one. “At the beginning, I think you set out to tell these landmark pieces of Gus’ story and the big pieces of the comic book, but the beauty of long-form storytelling and Gus’ journey over 24 episodes is the characters themselves tell you what they want to be. The crew and cast bring so much depth and point of view to who the characters are and where they’ve come from and where they’re going.”

We don't have an exact release date for Sweet Tooth Season 3 yet or when it will arrive on Netflix, but it will definitely be some time in 2024. If we are to go by the release of the earlier seasons, the release will likely happen during the spring/summer window. While you wait, you can use the following link to watch Seasons 1-2 of Sweet Tooth on Netflix:

Is There a Trailer for Sweet Tooth Season 3?

Currently, no trailer has yet been released due to the final season just being announced, but Netflix released a 20-second clip with Christian Convery and Nonso Anozie announcing the final season, as the former conveys his excitement to bring the final chapter of Gus’s life to the audience. Watch it in the player above and stay tuned for more!

When and Where Is Sweet Tooth Season 3 Filming?

That's the really good news! Season 3 of Sweet Tooth has already concluded its filming, according to Netflix. The third season was likely shot concurrently with the second season, which wrapped production in June 2022. While, the streaming service didn't specify when Season 3 was filmed, we do know that the third season, like the first two, was filmed in New Zealand.

How Many Episodes Will Sweet Tooth Season 3 Have?

Similarly to the first two seasons, Season 3 of Sweet Tooth will have eight episodes in total and will all be released at the same time, as is common with Netflix releases. Since the announcement just happened, there is little to no information regarding episode titles but we'll be updating this section with all the details regarding the episodes, as and when they are revealed.

Who's In the Cast of Sweet Tooth Season 3?

All the major cast members of Sweet Tooth are expected to return for the final season. Christian Convery will return as Gus, while Nonso Anozie will reprise his role as Tommy Jepperd, Gus' guardian. Other cast members include Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Singh, Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear, Naledi Murray as Wendy, Aliza Vellani as Rani, and Christopher Sean Cooper Jr. as Teddy; with James Brolin likely coming back as the voice of the narrator as well. Additionally, Amy Seimetz reprises her role as Birdie and has been promoted as a series regular, alongside Rosalind Chao, who made her first appearance as Zhao in Season 2. Cara Gee (The ExpanseI) as Siana and Ayazhan Dalabayeva as Nuka will be joining the cast as series regulars in Season 3.

Who Is Making Sweet Tooth Season 3?

Jim Mickle, who previously served as director, writer, and showrunner for the first two seasons of Sweet Tooth, returns to helm the same positions for the show's concluding season. Mickle continues to act as one of the show's executive producers alongside Team Downey’s Linda Moran, Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Beth Schwartz, and Amanda Burrell. Meanwhile, Evan Moore, Mel Turner, and Christina Ham join as producers. It's worth noting that just like the first two seasons, Nightshade, Team Downey, DC Entertainment, and Warner Bros. Television are producing Sweet Tooth's final installment.

What Is Sweet Tooth Season 3 About?

Sweet Tooth begins at an isolated home in Yellowstone and follows the main character’s journey to Colorado, but Season 2 of the show saw Gus and Jepperd return to Yellowstone, albeit briefly. As the show's creator Jim Mickle reveals, Season 3 is set to take a darker turn than its predecessor. Convery, who plays the lead character Gus, has also stated that "Gus is growing alongside the series, starting to mature as the themes get darker." This tonal shift in the upcoming season is sure to have viewers at the edge of their seats as they watch Gus navigate through the dark and dangerous post-apocalyptic world. As the Season 2 finale saw Gus, Jepperd, Wendy, and Bear setting out for icy Alaska, Season 3 will see the continuation of their journey as they face new challenges and adventures.

"[It’s] another road trip story like Season 1, but in a very different way," Mickle explained in his statement, adding: "Season 3 is an Arctic story with exciting new adventures and what we hope will be a satisfying conclusion to this epic tale. Gus is going to see a side of the world and humanity that he didn’t see in Season 1 or 2." In addition to the shift in setting and tone, Season 3 will also focus on the emotional journeys of the characters. "Everybody is dealing with some kind of wound or emotional loss, whether that was somebody in their life or a part of themselves," Mickle reveals. "Everybody is looking inward and looking to move on and ultimately learning that life doesn't stop. You have to keep putting one foot in front of another."

Sweet Tooth Season 3 is shaping up to be a thrilling and emotionally charged conclusion to the series. With its talented cast and creative team, it's certain that it will deliver the same level of quality storytelling that has made it a fan favorite. As we patiently anticipate its release, the show will undoubtedly continue to enthrall viewers and touch their hearts with its poignant theme of optimism and courage in the face of hardship.