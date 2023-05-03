Netflix has renewed the beloved post-apocalyptic adventure series Sweet Tooth for a third and final season. The series takes place in a version of Earth ravaged by a mysterious virus while hybrid human-animal children appear.

Starring Gus (Christian Convery) as a curious and brave half-deer hybrid, Sweet Tooth takes us through the ruins of America as the boy forges an unbreakable bond with Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie), the Big Man. Together, Gus and Big Man have to fight against Last Men, a paramilitary faction willing to do anything to rebuild civilization, including performing intrusive and cruel experiments on hybrids. Led by the vicious General Abbot (Neil Sandilands), the Last Men became a prominent part of Season 2, in which Netflix allowed Gus to lead a hybrid revolution against their tormentors. With a third-season renewal, the team behind the fan-favorite show will get the funding they need to wrap the story, which is a great deal, even though we might get sad to say goodbye to these characters.

Based on the comic books written and drawn by Jeff Lemire, Netflix’s Sweet Tooth took several creative liberties to give the audience a more hopeful version of the hybrids' apocalypse. Nevertheless, the first two seasons of the show adapted some of the comic book's main storylines, with the third season taking Gus and Big Man to the Artic, where Lemire’s original story ends. Commenting on the renewal, series creator, showrunner and executive producer Jim Mickle said, “Season 3 is an Arctic story with exciting new adventures and what we hope will be a satisfying conclusion to this epic tale. Gus is going to see a side of the world and humanity that he didn’t see in Season 1 or 2.”

While it may sound like the series is ending too soon, Mickle also assures fans his Sweet Tooth story is not being cut short, as a three-season length is what the creative team needed to wrap things up. As Mickle puts it:

“In a lot of ways, it’s exactly the story that I imagined we would tell and in a lot of ways it takes on its own life. At the beginning, I think you set out to tell these landmark pieces of Gus’ story and the big pieces of the comic book, but the beauty of long-form storytelling and Gus’ journey over 24 episodes is the characters themselves tell you what they want to be. The crew and cast bring so much depth and point of view to who the characters are and where they’ve come from and where they’re going.”

Season 3 of Sweet Tooth Already Adds New Cast Members

Besides announcing the end of Sweet Tooth, Netflix has also confirmed some cast auditions for Season 3 of the show. For starters, Rosalind Chao’s Zhao and Amy Seimetz’s Birdie have been upped from recurring to regular characters. In addition, Season 3 of Sweet Tooth has added Cara Gee as Siana and Ayazhan Dalabayeva as Nuka.

The first two seasons of Sweet Tooth are currently available on Netflix.