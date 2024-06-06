The Big Picture Get a sneak peek at Sweet Tooth Season 3 in a new behind the scenes video featuring the cast saying farewell to the series.

The cast reflects on the familial atmosphere on set and the growth they underwent while filming the series.

New characters and old questions will arise in Season 3 as Gus and the hybrids seek out answers and face new threats on their Alaskan adventure.

It's time to bid farewell to Gus and the hybrids at last. Season 3 of Netflix's hit comic adaptation of Sweet Tooth is available to stream today, bringing an end to the post-apocalyptic drama after an emotional ride. Before fans sit down to binge the final leg of the journey as the characters head into the Arctic, Collider can share an exclusive sneak peek featuring series creator and showrunner Jim Mickle, executive producers Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey, and stars including Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Rosalind Chao, Adeel Akhtar, Kelly Marie Tran, and more as they reflect on where the series began and how they've grown closer together since then. They also offer a slight tease about how the show ends, promising a shocking yet fitting finale to send off the hybrids on a high note.

In a fitting nod to the series, the featurette begins with the same voice that bookends each episode — James Brolin. He sets the scene for Mickle, who remarks on how heavily Sweet Tooth focuses on found family, both on-screen and behind the scenes. The closeness and collaboration between everyone on set helped bring his vision to life from the first season's debut in 2021 onward, though Downey Jr. also credits his passion for adapting Jeff Lemire's Vertigo Comics series as part of the reason the show has been so successful. The cast similarly reflected on the familial atmosphere of the set and the growth everyone underwent, with Convery and Anozie's instant chemistry as Gus and Tommy Jeppard highlighted at the core of the story. In all, the video shows the immense respect and love everyone involved had for each other and the work they did together.

Chao, who plays the series' new threat, Helen Zhang, also teased the mind-blowing ending to Gus's journey in Season 3. Picking up after the defeat of General Abbott (Neil Sandilands), the new episodes see Gus, Jeppard, Bear (Stefania LaVie Owen), and Wendy (Naledi Makel Murray) begin their trek to Alaska in what Mickle has previously described as another road trip season, albeit with a different feel and darker tone than Season 1. They'll seek out Gus's mother Birdie (Amy Seimetz), though it won't come without opposition from Zhang, her daughter, and her monstrous Dog Boys and complications with Dr. Singh (Akhtar) formulating his own plans for Gus. No matter how dark the story gets, however, Mickle closes out the featurette expressing how Sweet Tooth always drives home themes of life, hope, and optimism through Gus and his found family.

'Sweet Tooth' Season 3 Will Introduce New Friends and Answer Old Questions

Sweet Tooth is set in a world ravaged by a cataclysmic virus called the Sick and inhabited by animal hybrids like Gus that came about at the time of the outbreak. With the group heading to Birdie, who is studying the Sick's origins, Season 3 may finally provide some definitive answers to how humanity was brought to its knees. For Gus and the hybrids, it could also shed light on what their role is in this fantastical new world and what Gus's status as the first hybrid means. Zhang clearly recognizes his importance, however, and will stop at nothing to use him for her own ends and eventually eradicate both hybrids and the Sick.

The Alaskan adventure also promises some new friendly faces to join the main group in the final fight, though. Among them are Siana (Cara Gee) and her hybrid daughter Nuka (Ayazhan Dalabayeva), two of several characters Gus and company will meet at the Outpost they'll take refuge at along the way. Even with new friends in the fold, Mickle has previously stated that the goal of Season 3 is to provide a heartfelt ending to everyone's stories, tackling all the losses they've suffered in their journey and how everyone finds the strength and hope within themselves to keep going for the sake of human and hybrid kind.

Sweet Tooth Season 3 is available to stream now on Netflix. Get an exclusive sneak peek at the cast, crew, and creator bidding farewell to the series with the featurette above.

Sweet Tooth

A boy who is half human and half deer survives in a post-apocalyptic world with other hybrids. Release Date June 4, 2022 Cast Nonso Anozie , Christian Convery , Adeel Akhtar , Stefania LaVie Owen Main Genre Adventure Seasons 3

Watch on Netflix