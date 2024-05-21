The Big Picture Sweet Tooth's final season trailer teases a dangerous showdown that puts the life of the hybrid protagonist and his friends at risk.

Helen Zhang emerges as a ruthless antagonist in the final season, determined to eliminate the hybrids and end the Sick for good.

The third and final season of Sweet Tooth premieres on June 6, promising an intense and action-packed conclusion to the beloved fantasy series.

Every journey comes to an end at some point, and today Netflix started the countdown for the final episodes of its fantasy series Sweet Tooth. The streamer unveiled the trailer for the third and final season of the show and, as fans would expect, it teases a final showdown that might put in danger the life of Sweet Tooth (Christian Convery) himself and all the friends he made across the past two seasons. Season 3 premieres on June 6.

Judging by the trailer, the final season of Sweet Tooth will not make life easy for its protagonist, even though we're about to send him off. Briefly introduced last season, Helen Zhang (Rosalind Chao) now seems to take matters into her own hands and do whatever is necessary in order to exterminate the hybrids. She seems ruthless, and the fact that the little hybrid boy might be the one destined to end the Sick for good puts a huge target on his back. Zhang probably won't stop until he's eliminated.

At the same time, the new season will zero in on philosophical matters regarding the series' lore: Who came first? Hybrids or the Sick? Gus and his friends will have to go all the way to Alaska in order to find some answers that maybe only the first hybrid can unveil. The big question that the trailer poses is: Who will be left alive to tell the story of Sweet Tooth and the hybrids? This suggests that we'll have to get our minds ready to see the end of the line for some characters we love.

What to Expect From 'Sweet Tooth' Season 3?

Back when the final season was announced, series creator Jim Mickle teased that Season 3 would be "an Arctic story with exciting new adventures and what we hope will be a satisfying conclusion to this epic tale." The writer also revealed that, as the trailer underscores, the final episodes of Sweet Tooth would take a darker turn. At the same time, Mickle mentioned that he and his team never lost track of the fact that they are not only wrapping up the story of Gus, but everyone else as well:

"Everybody is dealing with some kind of wound or emotional loss, whether that was somebody in their life or a part of themselves. Everybody is looking inward and looking to move on and ultimately learning that life doesn't stop. You have to keep putting one foot in front of another."

The cast of Sweet Tooth also features Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jepperd, Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Aditya Singh, Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear, Dania Ramirez as Aimee Eden, Aliza Vellani as Rani Singh and Will Forte as Pubba.

Sweet Tooth Season 3 premieres on June 6. Watch the trailer below. Past seasons are streaming on Netflix now.

Sweet Tooth Release Date June 4, 2022 Cast Nonso Anozie , Christian Convery , Adeel Akhtar , Stefania LaVie Owen Main Genre Adventure Seasons 3 Studio Netflix

