Netflix has released the first trailer for their upcoming Sweet Tooth series, based on the DC Comic of the same name. And boy does this look weird in the best way. Set years after “The Great Crumble,” a semi-apocalyptic event that left the Earth in shambles but also heralded the arrival of a bevy of hybrid deer-humans, the show follows one such hybrid named Sweet Tooth as he forms an unlikely bond with a loner. The two embark on an extraordinary adventure through the lush, dangerous world left behind, searching for the meaning of home.

Jim Mickle, the filmmaker behind the 2014 thriller Cold in July and 2019’s In the Shadow of the Moon as well as the co-developer of the critically acclaimed series Hap and Leonard, serves as the executive producer, writer, director, and co-showrunner of Sweet Tooth, and in a statement released by Netflix he explained his approach to this new series:

“We wanted to make a show that offers escape and adventure, where nature is reclaiming the world and in many ways it feels like a fairytale. Sweet Tooth is a new kind of dystopian story, it’s very lush and hopeful. We want people to come into this world where there’s beauty and hope and adventure. This is a sweeping story — we ride on trains, climb mountaintops, run through forests. This is a show about what makes a family, what home really means, and why it’s important to keep faith in humanity.”

Executive producer, writer, and co-showrunner Beth Schwartz added that it’s been a long time coming for this particular adaptation:

“Sweet Tooth the series has been in the making since 2016, and the comics existed even well before that, but I think everyone is going to relate to the show and this story even more than we even thought when we first started working on it. When you watch Sweet Tooth, you feel hopeful about the future.”

Sweet Tooth was first released as a comic book by Vertigo, an imprint of DC Comics. This series was shot in New Zealand and boasts Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey as executive producers, with a cast that includes Christian Convery (Gus), Nonso Anozie (Tommy Jepperd), Adeel Akhtar (Dr. Aditya Singh), Aliza Vellani (Rani Singh), Stefania LaVie Owen (Bear), Dania Ramirez (Aimee Eden), Neil Sandilands (General Abbot), with Will Forte (Father) and James Brolin (Narrator).

Check out the first Sweet Tooth trailer for yourself below. The first season consists of eight one-hour episodes and premieres on Netflix globally on June 4th.

