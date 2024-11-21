Coming-of-age stories usually take place in high school, but in reality, heading to college and having to start over is just as nerve-wracking. Sometimes, you think you know who you are and what you want by the time you graduate, but everything changes when stepping into a dorm. With ragers and sororities becoming the main places to mingle, it can be hard to enjoy the "college experience" when you are in a long-distance relationship. Although, at times, sticking with your high school sweetheart can work out (speaking from personal experience), more often than not, first loves don't survive the jump to college.

Using this theme as a jumping-off point, Jordan Weiss' feature directorial debut Sweethearts follows two best friends who head to the same university and decide to continue dating their significant others from back home. Upon noticing that their relationships are hindering their chances of finding their campus cliques, the main characters make a break-up pact. As crazy as the idea might seem, the duo follow through with the plan, proving that in order to start a new chapter, you have to let go of the past.

What Is 'Sweethearts' About?

Kiernan Shipka and Nico Hiraga play BFFs Jamie and Ben, whose bond is so inseparable that they simply can't do anything without the other. Hence, they both apply to Densen College and mutually agree to remain with their high school sweethearts. Much like any other moment in their lives, the two notice at the same time that they are no longer in love with their partners and are missing out on various opportunities to attend parties, join frats, and engage in hook-ups. Jamie is exhausted from faking orgasms over the phone with her boyfriend and Ben finds it impossible to attend classes and make new friends with his girlfriend pestering him via text 24/7.

After joining their roommates on a crazy night out, the duo concludes that they would be much better off if they broke up with their significant others. Together, they brainstorm different scenarios in which they could share the news without things getting out of hand, determining that Thanksgiving Eve is the perfect occasion to enact their plan. Yet, their scheme doesn't play out the way they hoped, with them facing several obstacles along the way.

Kiernan Shipka and Nico Hiraga Win You Over As 'Sweethearts' Main Duo

Superbad, Booksmart, or any other buddy comedy you can think of relies heavily on the main characters and how believable their friendship feels onscreen. In this regard, Sweethearts hits the jackpot with its lead pair. Shipka and Hiraga's chemistry as Jamie and Ben is convincing from the get-go, awkwardly dancing in the corner at parties and making the most intimate revelations without fear of second-hand embarrassment. The film's script, co-written by real-life buddies Weiss and Dan Brier, facilitates the characters' interactions because of how laid-back the dialogue sounds, making the movie tonally resonant with young adults.

On top of Jamie and Ben's plan to return to their hometown and follow through with their break-up pact, the comedy also focuses on their high school best friend Palmer (played by TikTok comedy star Caleb Hearon). Unlike the main duo, Palmer decided to take a gap year and live in France, where he has been working at a bakery in front of Disneyland Paris. He is excited to return to his hometown, not because he misses it, but rather to show everyone he went to high school with that he is much better than the rest of them who are likely to stay in Ohio forever. The character is also determined to host a petit soirée where he can officially come out. Yet, it becomes clear to audiences that he isn't as satisfied with his reality in Europe as he has led others to believe. While his friends are busy trying to break up with their significant others, Palmer goes on his own quest for belonging, finding solace in the company of those he least expected.

Palmer's Coming Out Arc Doesn't Fully Mesh With Jamie and Ben's Break-Up Journey in 'Sweethearts'

Although both storylines are engaging, the film has a hard time meshing them together evenly. Halfway through, there are moments when it becomes easy to forget that Jamie and Ben's main goal is to split up from Simon (Charlie Hall) and Claire (Ava DeMary), respectively, when you are immersed in Palmer's trajectory. The latter is on a parallel journey to his friends, coming to terms with his sexuality and learning to be less critical about his hometown. Weiss' feature directorial debut is fun and relatable, but in several instances, it does feel like Palmer is Jamie and Ben's third wheel more than their close friend. The project also misses out on the opportunity to have the main duo interact more with their significant others in the lead-up to the breakups. When their relationships do come to an end, the scenes are rushed, with all of Jamie and Ben's prep work looking foolish in retrospect.

Although the buddy comedy's pacing falters halfway through, its resolution catches you by surprise. Once I reached the last 15 or so minutes, I thought I knew exactly how the story would end, and I'm glad to have been proven wrong. Weiss and Brier craft a charming final sequence that makes you somewhat forget the project's missteps along the way. Its ode to Nora Ephron's When Harry Met Sally fits like a glove.

All in all, Sweethearts is a charming coming-of-age exploration in the college setting, showing that it's still possible to wrestle with identity after leaving the high school halls. Jamie, Ben, and Palmer all grow from their experiences in the film, and the final sequence is the perfect representation of that. Despite some issues with pacing and its exploration of the two main storylines, this buddy comedy is entertaining and powered by a delightful trio.

Sweethearts hits Max on November 28.

6 10 Sweethearts Review Kiernan Shipka and Nico Hiraga make a messy, break-up pact funny in this buddy comedy. Pros Sweethearts proves that coming of age doesn't necessarily have to take place in high school.

Shipka and Hiraga are a charismatic duo as BFFs Jamie and Ben.

The film's final sequence catches audiences by surprise with its misdirect. Cons The film has a hard time balancing Jamie and Ben's storyline with Palmer's.

The breakups feel underwhelming, given how rushed they are.

Simon and Claire could've been explored further.

Sweethearts is a comedy directed by Jordan Weiss, centering on two college freshmen who face the challenge of ending their high school relationships during a chaotic Thanksgiving Eve. The film explores themes of friendship and growing up as the characters navigate the pressure of breakups and newfound independence. Release Date November 28, 2024 Director Jordan Weiss Cast Kiernan Shipka , Nico Hiraga , Caleb Hearon , Tramell Tillman , Christine Taylor , Zach Zucker , Subho Basu , Aja Hinds , Charlie Hall , Jake Bongiovi , Sophie Zucker Main Genre Comedy Writers Jordan Weiss , Dan Brier

