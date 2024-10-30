There’s always that one person in the high school friend group (or maybe it was you) who thinks it’s a good idea to go off to college while still in a relationship with their sweetheart back home. Occasionally, this works out, and it turns into a happily-ever-after love story, but, in 99.9% of cases, it ends in an absolute dumpster fire with one or both parties having their hearts broken. Spotting the perfect formula for a solid coming-of-age comedy, Jordan Weiss (Dollface) and Dan Brier set out to co-pen the script for what would eventually become Sweethearts. Today, Max has dropped the official trailer for the Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and Nico Hiraga (Love in Taipei)-led film, which is set to drop on the streamer on November 28.

Shipka and Hiraga’s characters in Sweethearts are two besties who venture off into the world of higher education together. With plenty of new opportunities presenting themselves to the pair (i.e. fresh romantic possibilities), the duo are beginning to wonder if staying in long-distance relationships with their high school sweethearts was the wrong decision. Together, they devise a plan — over the Thanksgiving break, they’ll both dump their respective partners, allowing them to have the full college experience they would otherwise miss out on. Sticking to their guns, the pals go home, where they find that it might be more difficult to cut their long-time partners loose after all. But, with the promise of returning to a bunch of hot strangers and four more years of higher learning, the attached-at-the-hip pair will push each other to do what they deem as the “right” thing.

Joining Shipka and Hiraga in the comedy flick is an ensemble lineup that includes Caleb Hearon (Jurassic World Dominion), Tramell Tillman (Severance), Ava Demary (After Yang), Charlie Hall (The Sex Lives of College Girls), Joel Kim Booster (Fire Island) and Christine Taylor (The Brady Bunch Movie).

Who Is Behind ‘Sweethearts’?

Along with co-penning the script, Weiss also makes her feature-length directorial debut with Sweethearts. In the past, the scribe created and produced the Kat Dennings-led Hulu comedy series, Dollface. Beyond her Max film, Weiss’s creative stamp will soon be seen on Nisha Ganatra’s highly-anticipated sequel, Freakier Friday, for which Weiss wrote the script. Sweethearts hails from New Line Cinema and Picturestart, with the latter’s Erik Feig and Jessica Switch serving as producers. Weiss and Brier executive produce alongside Julia Hammer, Samie Kim Falvey, and Shayne Fiske Goldner for Picturestart.

You can check out the debut trailer for Sweethearts above and stream it on Max on November 28.

Sweethearts (2024) Release Date November 28, 2024 Director Jordan Weiss Cast Kiernan Shipka , Nico Hiraga , Caleb Hearon , Tramell Tillman , Christine Taylor , Zach Zucker , Subho Basu , Aja Hinds , Charlie Hall , Jake Bongiovi , Sophie Zucker Main Genre Comedy Writers Jordan Weiss , Dan Brier

