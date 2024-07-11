The Big Picture STARZ acquires the rights to Sweetpea, a dark comedy series starring Ella Purnell as Rhiannon Lewis, set to premiere in 2024.

The show follows Rhiannon's journey from ordinary to infamous, facing setbacks in her career, love life, and family, leading to a life-changing decision.

The ensemble cast includes Nicôle Lecky, Jon Pointing, Calam Lynch, Leah Harvey, with guest appearances from Jeremy Swift and Dustin Demri-Burns.

STARZ is adding another book-to-series adaptation to its 2024 lineup as the network announced today that it’s acquired the rights to the dark comedy-drama series, Sweetpea. The Sky Studios production has been looking for a permanent distribution home, and they’ve found it with the platform that’s already served as the launching pad for such hits as Outlander, the Power franchise, The Serpent Queen, and more. Starring Ella Purnell (Fallout), the actress transforms into her latest role as Rhiannon Lewis, a young woman who steps out of her own shadow to become the most infamous person in her inner circle - if not her entire town. Along with the reveal that the series is set to land on STARZ in 2024, potential audiences are also being treated to a first-look image of Purnell as Rhiannon.

Standing in the middle of a small store, Rhiannon holds an almost empty shopping basket and wears a white button-up shirt with a black jacket on top. Her blank expression feeds into what we’ve been told about her plainness at the beginning of the story, as she’s seemingly just staring into the void, not connected to the world around her.

From the show’s logline and what we know of the C.J. Skuse-penned novel that came before it, Sweetpea will follow the life of the ordinary-looking Rhiannon who can’t seem to get ahead in life. In her professional world, she’s just been passed on for a promotion, in her romantic world, her situationship won’t commit, and at home, her dad is incredibly ill. As the blocks of frustration and stress continue to build and build, they all finally come toppling down and Rhiannon loses her cool, and makes a brutal decision that will change her life forever in this so-dubbed “coming-of-rage” story.

Who’s Joining Ella Purnell in ‘Sweetpea’?

Filling out the show’s ensemble cast is a list of names that includes Nicôle Lecky (Sense8) as Julia, Jon Pointing (Big Boys) as Craig, Calam Lynch (Bridgerton) as AJ, and Leah Harvey (Foundation) as Marina, with guest appearances from Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso) as Norman and Dustin Demri-Burns (Slow Horses) as Jeff. The series hails from writer and executive producer Kristie Swain (Pure), with Ella Jones (The Baby) directing. Along with starring, Purnell also joins as an executive producer alongside Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Selina Lim, and Jones.

Check out the first look image above