Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Sweetpea finale.

Sweetpea, the new and deliciously addicting show on Starz, only has six episodes at the moment. Still, it's successfully kept viewers reeled in throughout thanks to the story’s near-perfect pacing. However, many questions remain unanswered because of the rather maddening cliffhanger that involves the main characters, namely Rhiannon (Ella Purnell), AJ (Calam Lynch), Marina (Leah Harvey), and Julia (Nicôle Lecky). The status of a Season 2 is still up in the air, but in the meantime, let's recap what went on in Season 1 and speculate about exactly what may have happened to these characters after the brutal finale.

What Is 'Sweetpea About'?

The acclaimed Starz dark comedy show follows Rhiannon Lewis — a young woman stuck in a dead-end job as an admin assistant for a local newspaper, the Carnsham Gaze. In voiceover, Rhiannon expresses that she's felt invisible in the world for the majority of her life, mostly due to her being relentlessly bullied as a teenager by Julia Blenkingsopp and her clique when they were all in school together. Rhiannon's stress and anxiety in those years manifested through a bad habit of pulling out her hair, leaving her balding, as well as repressed feelings.

At the very beginning of the show, Rhiannon mentions in her own head that she wants to kill a variety of people, so the audience is already introduced to the fact that she is bottling up a lot of rage and resentment. Her list includes convenience store workers who are rude, her often-absent sister Seren (Alexandra Dowling), who left Rhiannon to take care of their dying father, her dismissive and misogynistic boss, and more.

Rhiannon feels as if the world is so unfair to her, and considers whether killing these people would make things better. One night, in a secluded area by the river, she encounters a rude, drunk man who accidentally pees on her, saying he didn’t see her, further adding to her mounting rage. Refusing to be overlooked any longer, and already dealing with heightened emotions resulting from her father's recent death, Rhiannon pulls out a small knife and brutally stabs the man, leaving him dead in the water. This proves to be only the beginning of her killing spree, which allows the audience to follow along on a bloody adventure.

What Happens to Rhiannon in the 'Sweetpea' Finale?

After her first kill, Rhiannon feels a sort of twisted satisfaction, leading her to consider what other people she can kill. She weighs over targeting a guy named AJ, since he beat her out for the job of junior reporter at the Gaze, but Rhiannon chickens out before she can murder him. Her dream kill, however, is her school bully, Julia. They increasingly cross paths, given that Julia is working with her sister, Seren, to sell Rhiannon's father's house — which Rhiannon still happens to be living in — leading to more resentment.

Over time, Rhiannon finds more confidence in herself after having killed, putting herself out there on more than one level. She enters a casual relationship with Craig (Jon Pointing) and later develops feelings for AJ by the finale, which results in the two of them spending the night together. However, in the morning, AJ says that new evidence has been discovered in the form of the knife used on the victims — matching the one that Rhiannon had in her possession. When AJ finally puts the pieces together, Rhiannon desperately tries to convince him that she's not that person anymore, but, fearing for her freedom, she stabs AJ, and he bleeds out on the kitchen floor. The ending of Sweetpea finds Rhiannon crying, holding AJ's bloody body, just as Seren arrives at the house, making for a wild cliffhanger.

What Happens to Julia in the 'Sweetpea' Finale?

As a sought-after woman who works in real estate, Julia has a big following and is living the "ideal life," as Rhiannon describes. Due to their messy history, Rhiannon hates Julia, hence why her childhood bully is on her kill list. However, when Rhiannon lures Julia to her home to kill her, she backs out at the last minute, instead tying her up and keeping her hostage. As the days go by, Rhiannon discovers that her initial impression of Julia has been unfair. Underneath the facade she projects, Julia is actually in an abusive relationship, one that she has a difficult time leaving. Rhiannon feels sympathy for her, and the two form a rather unlikely bond. Rhiannon even comes up with a plan to threaten Marcus, Julia's fiancé, by pretending that Julia has been kidnapped by an unseen assailant. However, in the heat of the moment, when Rhiannon feels like Julia is falling under her fiancé's influence once again, she pushes Marcus to his death.

As a result of her time in Rhiannon's captivity, Julia starts to have more compassion for her kidnapper. One day, she gets invited to the Carnsham Gazette for an interview about her harrowing experience. While being interviewed, Julia slowly realizes that her relationship with Rhiannon is just as toxic. Not long after, Julia does not return multiple calls from Rhiannon; instead, she buys a flight using Rhiannon’s credit card and escapes. Julia’s whereabouts are unknown as of the finale, but she has likely traveled far away from the chaos.

What Happens to Marina in the 'Sweetpea' Finale?

Marina is a local detective tasked to work on the case of the mysterious stabbing murders that have been happening around town. At first, Marina doesn't suspect Rhiannon; however, as more and more evidence emerges, the detective recognizes a pattern that leads to the young woman, though Marina has a hard time pinning the crimes on her. Marina is certain that Rhiannon is the person they’re looking for, but she is continuously dismissed by her peers, leaving her to take matters into her own hands, even coming to Rhiannon’s house without permission. Once the two meet in private, Marina asserts that Rhiannon will likely kill again — and when she does, Marina will be there to finally put her in prison.

Sweetpea's characters are all in vastly different places in the wake of the finale. Rhiannon is feeling regret after killing AJ (who may still be alive since his death is not really confirmed), Julia is nowhere to be seen, and Marina is still trying to get justice for the victims. Since a second season has not yet been confirmed, it remains to be seen what will play out on the heels of this very bloody cliffhanger.

