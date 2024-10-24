Ella Purnell is continuing to rise the ranks as one of Hollywood's brightest stars. This year alone, the Yellowjackets alum stepped out from the vault into the wasteland in Prime Video's Fallout, which has already been renewed for a second season and is also Amazon's second-highest-viewed series in the platform's history. Her latest outing, Sweetpea, is an outstanding dark comedy, and it's proving a hit with both critics and audiences following its debut two weeks ago on Starz. The success of the show is another reason why Collider is thrilled to bring an exclusive sneak peek at the latest episode of the series to our readers.

Our exclusive preview of Episode 3 brings viewers into a British convenience store where Purnell's Rhiannon Lewis is doing remarkably well to maintain her patience as the cashier blabs on the phone while she's trying to get a bag for her groceries. It's another great example of one of the themes of the series, which is that Rhiannon is used to being invisible. Not only that but Starz must be applauded for a painfully accurate depiction of what it's like to try and get some items from a corner shop in the UK. Eventually, Rhiannon loses her patience as she tries to get a bag and decides to tell the cashier about the bloody, gory murders she plans to commit. Of course, she's still not listening to Rhiannon.

Alongside the dazzling Purnell with her fabulously expressive eyes, the series also has a terrific ensemble, including Nicôle Lecky (Mood, Sense8) as Julia, Jon Pointing (Big Boys, Smothered) as Craig, Calam Lynch (Bridgerton) as AJ, Leah Harvey (Foundation) as Marina, Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso) as Norman, and Dustin Demri-Burns (Slow Horses) as Jeff.

How Good Is 'Sweetpea'?

The series is adapted by Kirstie Swain for Sky Atlantic from the CJ Skuse novel of the same name, and it seems to be a hit with critics too. It's another critical hit for Purnell, as the series has an average rating of 85% from 20 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. Collider's Carly Lane was also a huge fan of the series, giving it a score of 8/10 in her review, and hailing Purnell's performance as one to watch. She wrote:

"In Sweetpea, Purnell has the advantage of playing a character constantly unearthing new layers, which also allows her to display every facet of Rhiannon's complicated personality, ranging from placidity to total, unadulterated fury."

The third episode of Sweetpea will air on Starz on Friday, October 25. Check out our exclusive sneak peek above.

