2024 has been an "okie dokie" year for Ella Purnell thus far. The Yellowjackets star has earned widespread acclaim for Prime Video's video game adaptation Fallout, where she played the upbeat vault-dweller Lucy MacLean opposite Walton Goggins and Aaron Moten. Not only is it renewed for a second season, but it's the platform's second-most viewed series with now over 100 million views, behind only the gargantuan The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. If one beloved video game show wasn't enough, she's also set to return as Jinx for Season 2 of the much-lauded animated series Arcane on Netflix next month. In between all of that, however, Purnell has managed to land yet another critical hit over on Starz with the darkly comedic thriller Sweetpea.

Adapted by Kirstie Swain for Sky Atlantic from the novel of the same name by CJ Skuse, Sweetpea debuted all six episodes last week on October 10 and, already, it boasts a near-perfect 92% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes along with a quite solid 78% from audiences thus far. That's well within the realm of Fallout's 94% score and Yellowjackets' 96% mark, though it's still somewhat early to compare by viewer reviews. Purnell takes on a remarkably different role with the miniseries, playing an unremarkable wallflower living a quiet adulthood as an admin assistant at a local newspaper. Years of being pushed around finally bubble over when a troubling series of events pushes her over the edge, and she takes it out on an unsuspecting stranger. Suddenly, she has a new lease on life and a newfound confidence, but now being noticed isn't so nice as she tries to avoid suspicion for her string of murders.

Collider's Carly Lane was among the critics giving Sweetpea high praise in her 8/10 review. Though she has plenty of positive things to say about the show as a whole, she specifically highlights the performance of Purnell as its defining aspect, saying, "In Sweetpea, Purnell has the advantage of playing a character constantly unearthing new layers, which also allows her to display every facet of Rhiannon's complicated personality, ranging from placidity to total, unadulterated fury." Surrounding her is a supporting cast that features Nicôle Lecky, Jon Pointing, Calam Lynch, Leah Harvey, Jeremy Swift, Dustin Demri-Burns, Luke McGibney, and Ingrid Oliver.

What Does the Future Hold for Purnell Beyond 'Sweetpea'?

Following the release of Sweetpea, Purnell's next role will come on November 9 with Act One of Arcane's second and final season. Everything is building up to a final clash between Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx as Piltover and the undercity of Zaun prepare for war after the attack on the council. The season will unfold across three acts, with the other two premiering on November 16 and 23 respectively. Also on the horizon is the animated prequel series Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, which will see Purnell enter the post-apocalypse again as Kate Ward. A release window still has yet to be announced for the long-gestating project from Zack Snyder, however. Filming is also set to begin soon on Season 2 of Fallout, which will bring the cast to the iconic location of New Vegas.

Sweetpea is now streaming on Starz in the U.S. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on Purnell's latest roles and the biggest hits on the big and small screen.

Sweetpea (2024) Release Date October 10, 2024 Cast Ella Purnell , Nicôle Lecky , Jon Pointing , Calam Lynch , Tim Samuels , Alexander Bellinfantie , Elliot Cable , Lucy Heath , Jessica Brindle , Dino Kelly , Leah Harvey , Jessye Romeo , Luke McGibney , Gurjot Dhaliwal , Alexandra Dowling , Nathan Hall , Cain Aiden , Mark Rainsbury , Malcolm J K Baker , Lee Byford , Guy Robbins Main Genre Drama Expand

