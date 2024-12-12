Sweetpea is returning for a new season, and fans are excited to see where the chaotic story will go. The show, which aired on Starz, has been successful in keeping people tuned in, thanks to its irresistible, bloody storyline and charismatic characters. In a world where most serial killers are depicted by men on TV, Sweetpea provides quite a fresh concept by making the killer a woman. Everything is deliciously interesting, and the performances elevate the material. With this, it’s no surprise that people want a Season 2. After all, Season 1 ended with a massive cliffhanger, leaving us desperate to discover what’s to come for the main characters. But how exactly does Season 1 set up the next season?

‘Sweetpea’ Follows the Life of Rhiannon and Her Killer Desires

Sweetpea is a British dark comedy following a young woman named Rhiannon (Ella Purnell). From the get-go, Rhiannon is seen as a loner and depressed. She continues to express her hatred for the world and the people around her, even listing out specifics — may it be as simple as the convenience store employee or someone important to her life, such as her sister Seren (Alexandra Dowling). Her disgust for the world comes from her bad childhood, which was fueled by a bully named Julia (Nicôle Lecky). Because of this, she develops anxiety, manifested by pulling out her hair. She essentially has a lot of repressed anger. And when this bottled-up feeling ends up with Rhiannon killing a man who drunkenly pees on her one night, she feels free and unstoppable. This is just the start of her killing spree, and while doing so, she must keep herself hidden from the authorities.

Throughout the show, Rhiannon kills more people and becomes thirsty for revenge. However, her goal is to kill her childhood bully, Julia, as she makes her life a living hell. However, she wants to make the killing as slow and painful as possible, so she takes her time. Rhiannon also wants to kill her dismissive boss, who refuses to give her the junior reporter role. It turns out that he gave it to his son AJ (Calam Lynch) instead. Rhiannon, desperate to get the job, decides to write about her kills without blowing her cover. But how far can Rhiannon go without getting caught?

Rhiannon Ends up Ruining Her Relationship With AJ

Despite her bad first impression of AJ — a “nepo baby” as she describes — she slowly falls for him and vice versa. AJ keeps on talking to her when no one in the office acknowledges her; he tags along to some of her interviews and is just genuinely nice to her. It’s something rare for Rhiannon, so she initially brushes it off as someone feeling sorry for her. However, due to AJ’s insistence on hanging out with her, Rhiannon slowly falls for him and vice versa.

AJ is the very definition of a good guy. He is respectful to everyone around him and doesn’t seem to get angry often. He is smitten with Rhiannon because he sees her ambition and how she doesn’t care about what others think of her. He even helps her with writing about the serial killer, not knowing he is working with the killer herself. In terms of relationships, AJ is patient towards Rhiannon. When the time finally comes for her to be single, he makes a move for it. By the end of Season 1, the two sleep together. However, things go south the morning after when AJ is sent a piece of evidence, which AJ realizes is Rhiannon’s. Rhiannon ends up stabbing AJ right on the kitchen floor. AJ is bloody and wounded, though it isn’t clear whether he dies. So, there’s still a chance that we will see more of AJ in Season 2.

Where Did Julia Go by the End of ‘Sweetpea’ Season 1?

Julia Blenkingsopp is Rhiannon’s childhood bully. In the present day, Rhiannon expresses how it’s so unfair that Julia’s life is good — complete with a great job and love life. Now that Rhiannon is fueled up, she wants to kill Julia for ruining her. When she successfully lures Julia into her home, she is preparing to kill her but eventually stops to prove Julia wrong about her. Rhiannon just ends up keeping her hostage in her garage for a few days, and the two form an unlikely bond. After Rhiannon helps Julia break up with her abusive fiancé, Julia then realizes that it’s impossible to truly be free when Rhiannon is still in her life, because she is just as toxic.

By the end of Season 1, Rhiannon tries to contact Julia but to no avail. We find out that Julia leaves town and books herself a flight using Rhiannon’s credit card. Season 2 might show viewers where Julia escaped and how she and Rhiannon will find each other. Julie has experienced a lot of trauma at the hands of Rhiannon, so the reunion will likely be unpleasant.

Will Marina Finally Catch the Serial Killer in ‘Sweetpea’ Season 2?

Marina (Leah Harvey) is one of the detectives assigned to the case. She and her partner Rory (Nitin Ganatra) interview many witnesses and potential suspects, but the serial killer is harder to find than they think it would be. They even find Rhiannon innocent upon her first interview. However, when Marina starts to find inconsistencies with Rhiannon’s alibis, she pays attention to her. But her case against her is dismissed by her peers, much to her disappointment.

In a way, Marina is like Rhiannon. In “Everybody Loves Me,” Marina narrates that she also has a fair share of people she wants to kill, including those who think they can get away with killing others. So, she is desperate to find enough evidence against Rhiannon as she is certain that she is a serial killer. Marina sneaks into Rhiannon’s house but is caught by her. There, she says that she knows what Rhiannon has done and will do everything it takes to bring her to justice. While Marina has not put Rhiannon in prison yet, Season 2 will surely follow up on her case and how she will end Rhiannon’s bloody crimes.

While the plot of Season 2 is uncertain, what’s certain is that fans will see these characters again. We will see where things will pick up from the Season 1 cliffhanger. But in the meantime, it’s safe to say that Sweetpea is a show worth watching, confirmed by its many positive reviews and sharp writing.

Sweetpea is available to watch on Starz.

