Starz has some killer news for its subscribers as Sweetpea has officially announced an arrival date of Thursday, October 10. To make things even better, the Ella Purnell-led series has also dropped a brand-new trailer that teases the series adaptation of the celebrated CJ Skuse-penned book of the same name. Over six episodes, audiences will get chummy with Purnell’s latest character, Rhiannon Lewis, an introverted young woman with a dark secret. While she may just seem like the quiet girl in town, Rhiannon is the kind of person you wouldn’t want to meet in a dark alley as she’s growing into a new phase that sees her obsessed with killing. Dubbed a “coming of rage” story, Sweetpea is all about Rhiannon’s journey to find her strength and voice — just in a more interesting way with plenty of blood and guts.

Rhiannon is making a list and checking it twice in the fresh trailer for Sweetpea. From the supermarket clerk to her boss, Rhiannon jots down the names of everyone who makes her feel invisible and insignificant. And we probably don’t have to tell you, but when she snaps, these folks will be the first to go. Think of it as a parallel to Arya Stark’s (Maisie Williams) list of names in Game of Thrones, except Rhiannon will use her real face to stare down her victims before making her big move. Gaining confidence every step of the way, even the knowledge that the police are on her trail doesn’t slow Rhiannon down in the latest trailer for Sweetpea.

Meet the Cast of Your New Dark Comedy Obsession

Joining Purnell, whose star has been on the rise lately with notable roles in other shows like Yellowjackets, Fallout, and Star Trek: Prodigy, Starz’s latest series will also feature performances from Nicôle Lecky (Sense8), Jon Pointing (Big Boys), Calam Lynch (Bridgerton), Leah Harvey (Foundation), Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso) and Dustin Demri-Burns (Slow Horses).

Starz has been knocking it out of the park this year with a handful of new and returning productions that have been bringing in subscribers in droves. Fans of the beloved series Outlander have been counting down the days until the show’s grandiose finale on November 22, while Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies) and a powerful cast of actresses recently unveiled their new series, Three Women. And then there’s the ever-successful Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead)-led historical drama, The Serpent Queen, which just rounded out its second season at the end of August.

Check out the latest trailer for Sweetpea above and tune into Starz or the Starz app in the U.S. on October 10 to see Purnell’s killer instincts for yourself.

