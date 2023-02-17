Briarcliff Entertainment has released the first trailer for the upcoming drama film Sweetwater. The film will depict the inspiring true story of Nat 'Sweetwater' Clifton, the first African-American to sign an NBA contract.

The trailer depicts Clifton (Everett Osborne) as he begins his career in the late 1940s as the star of the barnstorming basketball club the Harlem Globetrotters. With the support of the Globetrotters, Clifton is approached by the coach of the New York Knicks, Joe Lapchick (Jeremy Piven), who wants to invite him to play for his club. However, Clifton reminds Lapchick that there are no African-Americans playing in the NBA. However, Lapchick tells Clifton that "it's not going to be like that forever," adding that the "NBA champs got their asses kicked" by an all-Black team.

As the trailer continues, those around Clifton, are adimant that he belongs with the Knicks, saying that he "knows the game better than anyone." He is especially helped by Lapchick, who says that he "wants to fight" to get Clifton in the NBA. The trailer shows the trials and tribulations that Clifton goes through after he eventually signs with the Knicks, including from a prejudiced swath of the country that does not want him to play in the NBA. As Clifton says, though, his career is "about being true to the game of basketball."

In addition to Osborne and Piven, Sweetwater features an ensemble cast portraying historical figures. This includes veteran actors such as Cary Elwes, Kevin Pollack, and Robert Ri'chard, and Richard Dreyfuss, the latter of whom portrays the supportive NBA President Maurice Podoloff. In addition, the film will feature cameos from Gary Clark Jr. as well as current Milwaukee Bucks player Bobby Portis Jr.

Speaking during the film's acquisition by Briarcliff, Osborne told Variety that it was "an incredible honor to be a part of a film that shines the light on the untold journey of one of the greatest trailblazers in history. Higher truth exists beyond the surface, Sweetwtaer confronted us all and inspired us to reach a deeper level of humanity.”

Sweetwater is directed by Martin Guigui, who also helmed the film's screenplay. The film is produced by Tim Moore, Josi Konski, Dahlia Waingort Guigui of Sunset Pictures, and Darren Moorman of Reserve Entertainment. The film's executive producers include Scott Pomeroy, Mike Durden, Scott Helms, Craig Cheek, Tom Ortenberg, and Pasaca Entertainment.

Since its creation in 2018, Briarcliff has released films such as the Liam Neeson thriller The Marksman and Michael Moore's documentary Fahrenheit 9/11 Neeson returned to the studio to topline his 100th film, the crime thriller Marlowe, which is currently in theaters.

Sweetwater will be released by Briafcliff on April 14, 2023. The film's new trailer can be seen below: