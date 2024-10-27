The Swimming Pool, or as the French version goes, La Piscine, things get heated pretty fast and it’s thanks to a combination of heightened drama and the French Riviera sun. The psychological thriller dives into the dynamics of an eerily seductive love triangle, taking things to a level that’s equal parts tense and glamorous. At the start of the movie, Jean-Paul (Alain Delon) and Marianne (Romy Schneider) seem to have it all together, lounging around the pool of their borrowed villa at the height of summer in St.Tropez. But in a blink of an eye, their idyllic getaway turns into a nightmare when Marianne’s old flame, the wealthy and borderline pompous Harry (Maurice Ronet), shows up out of the blue with his 18-year-old daughter, Penelope (Jane Birkin).

Harry’s arrival spurs a series of events that reveal the cracks in Jean-Paul and Marianne’s relationship. Everything from old grudges to suppressed desires bubble to the surface, amping up the tension with a healthy dash of danger. Director Jacques Deray takes the “slow burn” direction here, allowing the characters' rivalry to unravel as the film progresses. Loaded silences, stolen glances, and atmospheric tension take center stage. At the end of the day, The Swimming Pool is not your typical thriller, it’s a gloomy, seductive take on love, jealousy, and secrets that can wreck even the most blissful vacations.

The Tension Amps Up as Jean-Paul and Harry Compete for Control in ‘The Swimming Pool’

Image via Société Nouvelle de Cinématographie

Deray’s The Swimming Pool, takes a laidback poolside reunion and transforms it into a menagerie of tension, jealousy, and rivalry. At the center of the drama are Jean-Paul and Harry — symbols of Marianne’s past and present. On one hand, there's Marianne’s former lover, Harry whose presence throws things off balance. He doesn’t just stir up old passions, he resurrects certain insecurities that Jean-Paul can’t keep under wraps. On the surface, Jean-Paul plays it cool, yet it’s glaringly obvious that Harry’s interactions with Marianne leave him nothing but resentful.

The beauty of their rivalry is that it doesn’t explode right off the bat, rather, there's a buildup that comes in the form of subtle and calculated moves. At every turn, it’s clear that Harry is trying to undermine Jean-Paul — consistently dropping comments about his past failures in an attempt to make himself look better. A loaded moment occurs when Harry starts a conversation with Marianne about her writing, it’s particularly painful for Jean-Paul since it’s a blatant poke at his failed ambitions as a writer. His heavy silence is a clear indication of his internal struggle and his intense battle with jealousy.

As the narrative unravels, the competition intensifies into a testosterone-fueled contest for control. During a midnight swim, Harry casually, yet possessively, touches Marianne’s shoulder while pointedly glancing at Jean-Paul, pushing their rivalry into the realms of open hostility. Scenes like these tap into the essence of The Swimming Pool’s brilliance; It takes simple interactions and turns them into loaded and layered moments by packing each gesture and glance with potent meaning.

Forbidden Attraction Plays a Huge Role in Shaping ‘The Swimming Pool’s Dark Finale

Close

If one thing is clear from the onset, it’s that Marianne’s history with Harry is as complicated as it is unresolved. But, theirs is not the only forbidden attraction that fuels the plot of the film. Feeling small thanks to Harry’s bold presence and all-around success, Jean-Paul eventually turns his attention toward his rival’s daughter, Penelope. As the pair form their inappropriate and borderline conspiratorial relationship, the film's atmosphere becomes a subtle but sharp game of one-upmanship. Underlying the poolside drama in The Swimming Pool is a series of silent battles combined with layers of seduction that amp up the tension that eventually leads to full-blown conflict. One particularly awkward scene has Jean-Paul seething in silence while Harry and Marianne share fond memories of the past; what they paint as a momentary trip down nostalgia lane turns into a loaded reminder of Harry’s romantic history with Marianne.

However, in the spirit of “one good turn deserves another,” with Jean-Paul's attention now focused on Harry’s 18-year-old daughter, Penelope, he “innocently” invites her out for a swim, guiding her in a manner that’s borderline flirtatious. Needless to say, the entire ordeal is pretty uncomfortable for Marianne and Harry. While the clueless Penelope doesn’t see or even understand the stakes at play, her father does, and it stings. It isn’t until one alcohol-filled night that Harry’s jealously finally causes him to snap and what started out as subtle rivalry becomes a full-blown eruption of chaos. It all culminates in a climax that’s as irreversible as it is shocking, forever changing the lives of all parties involved. If there’s one thing that The Swimming Pool proves, it’s that passive-aggressive civility can be as dangerous as full-blown violence.

The Swimming Pool (1969) Release Date August 1, 1970 Director Jacques Deray Cast Romy Schneider , Alain Delon , Maurice Ronet , Jane Birkin , Paul Crauchet , Steve Eckardt , Maddly Bamy , Suzie Jaspard , Thierry Chabert , Ruth Price , Stéphanie Fugain Main Genre Thriller

The Swimming Pool is currently available to rent or buy on Prime Video in the U.S.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO