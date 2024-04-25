The Big Picture Swiping America takes a realistic approach to modern dating, showcasing genuine experiences and connections without forced drama or conflict.

The series emphasizes the importance of self-love and friendship in finding a true partner, steering clear of typical dating show theatrics.

By focusing on dating apps and relatable stories, Swiping America provides a refreshing and authentic portrayal of 21st-century romance.

Dating shows are a cornerstone of reality television, offering viewers a pulse-pounding view into people's paths to love and how they overcome the struggles blocking them from finding their one true match. This is a bountiful subgenre with numerous shows, each usually with its own unique gimmick. Whether it be voting people out or even being able to 'steal' partners from other contestants, TV never fails to turn romance into a competition. It's this saturation of 'competitive dating shows' that makes Swiping America, a dating docuseries created by Johnnie Ingram and Stephen Warren for Max, so refreshing.

The series' mission is to spotlight the realities of modern dating and, while the camera crew does meddle slightly, it is overall a showcase of realistic paths to love. There are no attempts to spice up the experience with dramatic twists or forced conflict; the cast and crew work in tandem to highlight the real issues individuals face and portray the authentic, complex experience of singles in the 21st century. This program is a true examination of modern dating, and while it does feature a lot of the comedy and novelty that makes people love other dating shows, it's the ingenious choice to accurately portray reality that makes the entire show so compelling.

Swiping America The film captures the quirky and sometimes melancholic adventures of a millennial attempting to understand love in the digital age by traveling across America. Each city brings new lessons on romance, friendship, and identity, drawn from the myriad of encounters facilitated by swiping right. As the miles add up, so does the understanding that the search for connection is as much about the journey as it is the destination. Release Date June 15, 2023 Cast Krishnanand Kelkar , Reagan Baker , Kesun Lee , Ashleigh Warren , Richard Cranach Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 1 Creator(s) Johnnie Ingram , Steve Warren

'Swiping America' and the Truths of Modern Dating

The central focus of Swiping America are Reagan Baker, Kris Kelkar, Ash Warren, and Kesun Lee, four singles from New York who are fed up with their city's dating scene and have volunteered to travel across the country, searching for potential matches in every city they visit. They do so through the production team swiping through an unnamed app ('swiping' is a way to let someone know you're interested in them on most common dating apps) and setting them up on dates. While it's hard to maintain a connection with someone when you know you'll be leaving in a few days to date someone else in a new place, each of our main cast makes a surprising number of connections throughout their time on the program. It's the thoughtful conversations about these connections and the backstories of the people on these dates that give the series its true gravitas, each one offering insightful thoughts and experiences many people watching can relate to.

The series' quartet of singles come from various backgrounds and identities but are united in wanting to find that perfect person they can spend their lives with. Each one is immensely friendly and has a good-natured personality that shows through the screen. They are engaging characters, yet it's their openness to discuss the hardships that made them who they are. This truly elevates the series from a fun dating show to a thoughtful dissection of modern dating.

Whether it be Ash's struggle with finding someone who can respect her gender identity or Kesun's sheltered upbringing complicating her ability to engage fully with adult relationships, these experiences are authentic and discussed with the respect they deserve. No person enters a relationship without a past, and while some dating programs discuss their contestant's backgrounds, they rarely give each person's personal stories the time they deserve (often because they are one of 12+ people competing). By casting only four people and simply giving them a platform to discuss their experiences, Swiping America discusses relevant topics so many people who have tried to date can relate to.

Apps Are a Reality of Dating in Today's Age

With its name alone, Swiping America makes clear that it plans to focus on something other shows like to spend so much time mocking: dating apps. From Love is Blind to The Bachelor, so many series are filled with hosts and contestants lamenting the state of modern dating with apps making it so much harder to form a genuine connection with someone. Their experiences are their own and valid, but far too many series take these personal experiences and make them a hard fact that their narratives are built upon. They claim that it's their show's twist to finding love (from unseen dating to 20+ women vying for one man) as not the only one that will finally snag its cast their happily ever after, but also as a great alternative to the "deplorable" dating methods of today. While this critique certainly has its merits, the constant shaming of apps ignores the real truth. Dating apps are one of the most accessible ways of meeting people in society today.

With literally millions of users on the hundreds of dating apps available today, there are countless stories of people finding their partner aided by their phones. Technology is an unavoidable aspect of modern dating and Swiping America recognizes this and capitalizes on it. It doesn't take its contestants around America and shove them into strange challenges in the hopes it will produce love, because that's not how the everyday person experiences dating. Aside from the traveling and the creators vetting each date (to ensure their cast's safety), this group is participating in a dating style that so much of its audience can relate to. Yes, dating apps could lead to some very toxic encounters, but that doesn't discount the genuine relationships that have come from it or that it's still the main way so many current singles search for love. By grounding itself in experiences audiences can relate to, Swiping America broadcasts messages on how to date as a modern single in a healthy way that can actually help those watching at home.

'Swiping America' Shows How Real Romances Begin

Since it was first announced, the creators of Swiping America have made one thing clear: it's not your typical dating show. It's evident that everyone involved in this docuseries was committed to displaying the lived experiences of people struggling with love rather than painting a theatrical portrayal of romance focused more on drama than genuine emotion. It takes the time to spotlight each of its cast with the respect and warmth they deserve and the insights from these conversations are lessons any person looking for love needs to hear. While never preaching why one way of searching for a partner is better than another, it always prioritizes self-love and the importance of friendship as the best setup to find the person you're meant to be with. It's a perfect showcase of what love in the 21st century looks like and that, above all else, you have to love yourself before you can even think about loving someone else.

In a TV landscape filled with dating competition shows that thrive on drama and shaming more accessible modes of romance, it can be hard for simpler depictions of finding love to receive the attention they deserve. Swiping America doesn't feature the complicated rules or saucy hosts that have made series like Love Island such mainstays. But what it lacks in exaggerated theatrics it makes up for in gripping portrayals of the reality of dating today. Through its ingenious premise and astounding cast, it presents stories of searching for love that many viewers can relate to. It discusses topics that many people have experienced and develops an understanding over its eight episodes of just how nuanced and complicated 21st-century relationships can be. It isn't a comprehensive manual on the ins and outs of how to get a partner, but no-show is. Instead, with the stories it's lucky to showcase, Swiping America lets audiences know that love is always in their grasp - it may just take a little change in scenery to find it. As of now, there is no update on whether season two of Swiping America will be made in 2024.

Season 1 of Swiping America is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

