The novels about the fictional con artist, Tom Ripley, have been adapted for the screen many times before, and now it is time for Patricia Highsmith — the creative mind behind the character, to take center stage. BAFTA-nominated director Anton Corbijn is directing a movie about the acclaimed novelist, famous for her outstanding collection of psychological thrillers. Helen Mirren was taped to bring the iconic figure to life and as production reportedly kicks off in Rome, Italy, the feature titled Switzerland is expanding its call sheet with the addition of two powerhouse names. Variety reports that House of the Dragon star, Olivia Cooke, and Oppenheimer actor, Alden Ehrenreich, have both been cast for roles in the feature.

Based on the eponymous play by Aussie writer Joanna Murray-Smith, Switzerland will tell a fictional story, though it's been teased that it will include some biographical elements. Set in 1995, the movie will see a reclusive Highsmith retreat to the Swiss Alps where she's quite content with the company of her cats. Stepping in to disrupt her peace is a tenacious literary agent, Edward who has come at the behest of Highmsith's New York publisher intending to convince her to write one final Ripley novel. However, Highsmith soon discovers that Edward is on a more sinister mission, and per the synopsis, "as they begin to collaborate on a new “Ripley” plot, the world they live in and the one they are constructing become blurred." Ehrenreich will play Edward while Cooke's role remains unknown at this time.

Switzerland will mark Corbijn's first feature film in about a decade. The acclaimed Dutch photographer who's more active a music video director last directed a feature film in 2015. Tilted Life, the movie was a biographical drama about the friendship between Dennis Stock, a photographer for the American magazine, Life, and actor, James Dean who had a short-lived but highly influential acting career. The movie starred Robert Pattinson as Stock and Dane DeHaan as Dean. Corbijn does have a knack for reimagining the lives of famous figures as his portfolio also includes a biographical film on English singer, Ian Curtis, Control.

When Will 'Switzerland' Be Released?

Corbijn had originally planned for Switzerland to arrive before now. In his last interview with Collider discussing the project, the director said he intended to begin filming in the fall of 2023, but it appears things did not go as planned. With principal photography now beginning almost two years later than he planned, Corbijn would likely want to speed up things to get the movie ready as soon as possible.

Filming is currently underway in Rome and by February will progress to Alpine Alto Adige-South Tyrol area in Italy and then to London and Switzerland where Highsmith passed away in 1995. It appears filming could extend to at least half of the year, thus, if all goes to plan Switzerland could be ready for the theaters towards the end of the year or latest by next year. We'll keep our fingers crossed as we await an official release date.

Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.