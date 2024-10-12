The sword-and-sandal subgenre fuses action, history, and mythology, usually serving up tales of ancient heroes, tyrannical kings, or supernatural monsters. They tend to feature gladiators, chariots, derring-do, and togas. The phrase "sword-and-sandal" was initially coined to dismiss these films, but the subgenre has proven itself to have a lot of longevity, even if it's no longer the mighty juggernaut it once was. It has performed well at the box office for decades and occasionally with critics, too. This success may be repeated with the upcoming Gladiator II, which could be the apotheosis of the sword-and-sandal movie.

Some of these films can be decidedly pulpy and ridiculous, but many are still very entertaining. At their best, sword-and-sandal movies offer a mix of historical intrigue, magical storytelling, and heart-pounding action. The spectacle of massive armies and duels to the death, combined with themes of honor, loyalty, and betrayal, adds an undeniably thrilling aspect that makes them one-of-a-kind when it comes to sheer entertainment value. These are the most badass sword-and-sandal movies, ranked by how memorable they are, how much action they feature, and how thrilling and memorable their setpieces are.

10 'Alexander' (2004)

Directed by Oliver Stone

"Conquer your fear, and I promise you will conquer death." Alexander explores the life of one of history's most iconic conquerors. The film chronicles Alexander the Great's (Colin Farrell) rise to power, beginning with his tutelage under Aristotle (Christopher Plummer) and his eventual ascension as the king of Macedonia. From there, Alexander embarks on an ambitious campaign to conquer Persia and expand his empire to the ends of the known world. The finished product is chaotic and flawed but undeniably ambitious, boasting more than a few memorable scenes.

There are the visceral battle scenes, the close-quarters combat, and intense, emotional confrontations beautifully captured through Rodrigo Prieto's kinetic cinematography. Despite being overly long (and featuring a few shaky performances), Alexander is still enjoyable, especially for those already interested in this period of history. It's pulp, albeit fun and visually impressive pulp. The protagonist was a complicated and larger-than-life figure, meaning that any movie would struggle to do him justice, but Alexander is a commendable attempt.

9 'Immortals' (2011)

Directed by Tarsem Singh

"Fight for honor. Fight for your future. Fight for immortality." This visually striking riff on Greek mythology features Henry Cavill as the hero Theseus. The crux of the narrative is his quest to stop the brutal King Hyperion (Mickey Rourke), who seeks to release the Titans and overthrow the gods. As Hyperion's army lays waste to Greece, Theseus must rise as a champion, guided by Zeus (Luke Evans), to save humanity from destruction.

The movie was helmed by Tarsem Singh, director of the similarly fantastical and gorgeous The Fall. His fingerprints are all over it, from the stylized imagery to the CGI-crafted landscapes and stereoscopic 3-D. As with Alexander, Immortals often stumbles with the plot and characterization but compensates with visual pyrotechnics and thrilling set pieces. The scenes of gods and Titans doing battle, in particular, are sure to please mythology nerds. It makes for one of the 21st-century's more unique takes on the classic sword-and-sandal tropes.

8 'Exodus: Gods and Kings' (2014)

Directed by Ridley Scott

"Who has been telling you what’s impossible? Only slaves listen to that." Exodus: Gods and Kings is Ridley Scott's epic retelling of the biblical story of Moses (Christian Bale) and his mission to lead the Israelites out of slavery in Egypt. The focus is on the complex relationship between Moses and Ramses (Joel Edgerton), once brothers in arms and now enemies, as Moses defies the Egyptian empire.

Scott is a pro at epic filmmaking, which is on display here in the thrilling chariot stunts and gargantuan battle sequences (some feature thousands of extras). The finale at the Red Sea is especially impressive, and the plague scenes are harrowing. That said, the fact that the movie reimagines Moses as an action hero occasionally produces some weird moments, undermining some of the narrative's weight. Exodus: Gods and Kings may not break much new ground, but it's an intense spectacle and arguably turns out better than it should have.

7 'Clash of the Titans' (2010)

Directed by Louis Leterrier

"Release the Kraken!" Sam Worthington leads this one as Perseus, the demigod son of Zeus (Liam Neeson). He's on a mission to defeat the monstrous Kraken and save the city of Argos. Along the way, he faces various mythological creatures, including Medusa (Natalia Vodianova) and giant scorpions, all while battling the gods' wrath. Worthington is joined by a supporting cast of heavy hitters, including Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Mads Mikkelsen, and Nicholas Hoult.

Clash of the Titans was a big commercial hit on release but received a lot of critical hate — arguably too much. It's undoubtedly silly but also charming in an off-kilter way. Worthington doesn't quite have the cheap to pull off his leading man role, but his shortcomings are mostly covered up by the movie's fast pace and abundance of memorable creatures. Fans of the original stop-motion movie may disliked the CGI, but Clash of the Titans has aged surprisingly well, making this a movie to return to. It was also among the most successful sword-and-sandal movies, a remarkable feat at a time when the genre's offerings were few and far between.

6 'Wrath of the Titans' (2012)

Directed by Jonathan Liebesman

"Feel the power of the gods!" Wrath of the Titans picks up where Clash left off, with Perseus once again called to action, this time to stop the vengeful Titan Kronos from rising and destroying the gods. Our hero must journey into the underworld and face Herculean challenges, from Cyclopes to a deadly labyrinth, to save the world from destruction. The film amps up the action and special effects, delivering even more epic battles and encounters with monsters and deities.

Sure, some of the acting is wooden and much of the dialogue sounds ripped from a comic book, but Wrath of the Titans is still solid popcorn entertainment, with improved visuals and superior direction courtesy of Jonathan Liebesman (Battle: Los Angeles, Halo). The film is also a little truer to the actual mythology, even if it still puts a zany spin on its famous characters. When it comes to muscular, fantastical action flicks, Wrath of the Titans is everything one could ask for.