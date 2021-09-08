Sometimes you make content, promote that content, and receive attention. Other times, you make content, promote that content, and receive no attention. And then you have Stephen Ddungu —a solo game designer whose upcoming Sword of Symphony exploded on TikTok despite Ddungu not even being on the platform. Not bad for a 22-year-old, recent college grad.

The sudden popularity of Sword of Symphony has left plenty of questions about the game, and Ddungu has been posting subsequent TikToks (he has an account now) to show some of the early design aspects. With interviews, the TikTok posts, and general hype popping up all over, it seems a great time to collect everything we know about this intriguing title.

It’s A Musical RPG

Described as “a game where you fight with the power of music,” Sword of Symphony is going to be a story-driven, action RPG. Ddungu provides a more detailed description through his Patreon:

The story of Sword Of Symphony is centred around music wielders called ’Composers’ who dwell in a musical kingdom called ’Sonata’. Composers dedicate their lives to composing music (music is the energy source of the soundscape). They also fight to preserve the tonality of the soundscape, innovate new Melodies, and experiment with them in collaboration with other Composers to inspire and help each other develop their abilities to wield music and fend off against The Block (manifestation of 'writer’s block'), a race of being that feeds off the creativity of Composers, and rogue Composers who wish to steal other Composers’ Melodies, and overthrow the Royal Council Of Sonata.

Mechanically, the game is set to be different from other action RPGs (more on that in a minute), but there seems to be a lot of overlap with Eternal Sonata, at least in the way music literally defines aspects of the experience —cities, characters, and abilities all stem from musical terminologies in Eternal Sonata. But where Sword of Symphony is set to differ is in its approach to combat.

The Battle System Is All About Rhythm

In a recent, early-development showcase, we see the role rhythm and timing will play when doing battle. While we don’t have a lot of concrete details about how this system will be fleshed out as development progresses (it’s unclear if even Ddungu knows at this early stage of development), we do have some of the intended bones of that system thanks to a recent interview:

The flow of battle will be structured around an “invisible metronome.” Though players will be allowed to attack whenever they choose, Ddungu says this metronome will “hold up that attack” until it syncs with the player’s input commands. Such flexibility allows the game to be more approachable even for those who aren’t interested in its musical depth. Ddungu states that while the game can be played like a button-masher, the “key to actually succeeding...is listening in order to help with precise attacks,” and thus allowing them to line up with the metronome.

For those players who are interested in the musical depth, Ddungu says there are combat bonuses for staying in time with the metronome, giving the player the chance to string together critical hits. Successful inputs will make the collective attacks sound more like melodies, and less like individual notes.

All of this musical tug-of-war is designed to allow players to attack at their own pace, and in whatever manner they wish, but also to “keep the game on its tracks, musically.”

The Game Is Connected to Ddungu’s Other Titles

Prior to Sword of Symphony gaining traction, it was only supposed to be a school assignment, intended to be abandoned on the academic cutting floor upon completion. Ddungu’s focus was on his other projects, Purpose: Versa — “a 3D animated, 13-episode miniseries, inspired by popular titles from Square Enix such as Final Fantasy, Kingdom Hearts, Nier: Automata, etc., set in a modern/pre sci-fi, fantasy genre (Similar to that of Metal Gear Solid)” — and his other upcoming action RPG, Purpose: Versus. Additional information about both of these titles is available via Ddungu’s Patreon.

With a desire to flesh out the story of Purpose in a more “cryptic” way, Ddungu decided to connect the worlds of Purpose and Sword of Symphony. He has been silent on how exactly these worlds are connected —without any of these titles being out, the answer probably wouldn’t mean much to anyone at this point— but has specifically rejected the theory that their relationship will be similar to the relationship between Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts. An overly specific rejection, sure, but given his vocal fandom of these titles, Ddungu felt the need to put this speculation to bed.

Sword of Symphony Is Autobiographical (Broadly Speaking)

Ddungu conceived of Sword of Symphony through his own battle with being a self-taught musician/game designer, and the ensuing conflict of constantly needing to feel adequate amongst your peers, as well as the professionals in your field. The protagonist of Sword of Symphony walks a similar path, having to prove himself in a world of more advanced composers, and the aforementioned “Block” characters who try to derail his quest. This sort of social pressure, that almost everyone feels at one time or another, is one of the threads that Ddungu hopes makes the game reach beyond the music audience.

The group of “Composers” that Ddungu mentions in the aforementioned description of the game mirrors his own group of friends who call themselves the “Inner Circle,” consisting of seven different composers/designers who intend to link their projects together, through crossover content, and cross-promotion once they're ready to launch them.

The downside about Sword of Symphony exploding in popularity right now, on top of the mountain of content Ddungu is working on, is that this game remains a long way off. While the unexpected hype that has materialized might quicken up the pace of development, as of now Ddungu is putting a two-to-three-year timeframe on release (though this number has been as high as five years in other interviews).

As of now, Ddungu has announced through Patreon that Purpose: Versus will only be available on PC, though he intends “to port it to other platforms after release.” While that may be the path for Sword of Symphony as well, he has yet to formally announce where it may eventually be available.

Watch the Sword of Symphony Announcement Trailer

