SXSW 2020 Reveals Award-Winners Despite Cancelling the Festival Due to Coronavirus

SXSW 2020 is proof that, just because a viral pandemic has put a temporary stop to festivals and other celebratory gatherings, that doesn’t mean that hard-working and talented creatives will go unrewarded. The festival was among the early events to be canceled in the wake of coronavirus, but also one of the first to go digital; the cancellation was just about two weeks ago and the digital shift came only a week later, just to keep this insane timeline in perspective. And that brings us to today when SXSW revealed the official Jury and Special Award winners of the strangest festival in recent memory

Here’s what Janet Pierson, Director of Film, had to say about this year’s event:

“When we curated and announced our slate for the 2020 SXSW Film Festival, filled with an array of wonderful films we were excited to share with our unique audience, we had no idea of the unprecedented impact that Coronavirus would have on all our lives. Our hearts were broken for all the filmmakers who invested so much time and talent in their work, hoping for a transformative experience at our event. We’re honored to at least be able to present our juried and special awards. We know that it’s no substitute for the actual festival’s vitality, enthusiasm, and potential for surprising outcomes — and that it is only available to a small fraction of our program — but we hope it will help garner some well-deserved recognition for these wonderful works.”

Feature films receiving Jury Awards were selected from the Narrative Feature and Documentary Feature Competition categories. Short films and other juried sections, including Film Design Awards, are also included.

SXSW also announced Special Awards including: Adobe Editing Award, Adam Yauch Hörnblowér Award, Final Draft Screenwriters Award, Louis Black “Lone Star” Award, Vimeo Staff Pick Award, and the ZEISS Cinematography Award.

The 2020 SXSW Film Festival Juries consisted of:

Narrative Feature Competition: Rebecca Keegan, Rodrigo Perez, Kim Yutani

Rebecca Keegan, Rodrigo Perez, Kim Yutani Documentary Feature Competition: Bilge Ebiri, Naomi Fry, Dino Ramos

Bilge Ebiri, Naomi Fry, Dino Ramos Narrative Shorts Program: Penelope Bartlett, Monica Castillo, Greta Fuentes

Penelope Bartlett, Monica Castillo, Greta Fuentes Documentary Shorts: Marjon Javadi, Allison Willmore

Marjon Javadi, Allison Willmore Animated Shorts: Katie Krentz, Hana Shimizu, Asalle Tanha

Katie Krentz, Hana Shimizu, Asalle Tanha Midnight Shorts: Jonathan Barkan, Derek Kingongo, Brittany Klesic

Jonathan Barkan, Derek Kingongo, Brittany Klesic Music Videos: Jason Baum, Chaka and Qi Dada

Jason Baum, Chaka and Qi Dada Texas Shorts: Denise Hernandez, Jenny Jacobi, Martin C. Jones

Denise Hernandez, Jenny Jacobi, Martin C. Jones Texas High School Shorts: Jonathan Case, Jazmyne Moreno, Barton Weiss

Jonathan Case, Jazmyne Moreno, Barton Weiss Episodic Pilots: Mitch Hurwitz, Emily Nussbaum, Shelby Stone

Mitch Hurwitz, Emily Nussbaum, Shelby Stone Louis Black “Lone Star”: Kathy Blackwell, David Fear, Richard Whittaker

Kathy Blackwell, David Fear, Richard Whittaker Excellence in Title Design: Ryan Butterworth, Alex Johnson

Ryan Butterworth, Alex Johnson Excellence in Poster Design: Becky Cloonan, Barak Epstein, Kevin Tong

This year’s program would have had 135 Feature Films, including 99 World Premieres, 9 North American Premieres, 5 U.S. Premieres, and 75 films from first time filmmakers + 119 Short Films including 22 Music Videos, 12 Episodic Premieres, 7 Special Events, 14 Episodic pilots in 2 curated programs, 30 Title Design Entries, and 27 Virtual Cinema Projects. Due to the event cancellation, there will be no Audience Awards for 2020.

Here is the full list of award-winners:

NARRATIVE FEATURE COMPETITION

Winner: “Shithouse,” directed by Cooper Raiff

Special Jury Recognition for Directing: “Topside,” directed by Celine Held, Logan George

Special Jury Recognition for Acting: “Really Love” (Kofi Siriboe, Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing), directed by Angel Kristi Williams

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE COMPETITION

Winner: “An Elephant in the Room,” directed by Katrine Philp

Special Jury Recognition for Achievement in Documentary Storytelling: “The Donut King,” directed by Alice Gu

Special Jury Recognition for Breakthrough Voice: “Finding Yingying,” directed by Jiayan “Jenny” Shi

NARRATIVE SHORTS

Winner: “White Eye,” directed by Tomer Shushan

Special Jury Recognition for Acting: “Dirty” (Morgan Sullivan, Manny Dunn), directed by Matthew Puccini

Special Jury Recognition: “Darling,” directed by Saim Sadiq

Special Jury Recognition: “Single,” directed by Ashley Eakin

DOCUMENTARY SHORTS

Winner: “No Crying at the Dinner Table,” directed by Carol Nguyen

Special Jury Recognition: “Mizuko,” directed by Katelyn Rebelo, Kira Dane

Special Jury Recognition: “Día de la Madre,” directed by Ashley Brandon, Dennis Höhne

MIDNIGHT SHORTS

Winner: “Regret,” directed by Santiago Menghini

Special Jury Recognition: “Laura Hasn’t Slept,” directed by Parker Finn

Special Jury Recognition for Creature Design: “Stucco,” directed by Janina Gavankar, Russo Schelling

ANIMATED SHORTS

Winner: “Symbiosis,” directed by Nadja Andrasev

Special Jury Recognition: “No, I Don’t Want to Dance!,” directed by Andrea Vinciguerra

Special Jury Recognition: “The Shawl,” directed by Sara Kiener

MUSIC VIDEOS

Winner: 070 Shake – “Nice to Have,” directed by Noah Lee

Special Jury Recognition for Animation: Mitski – “A Pearl,” directed by Saad Moosajee, Art Camp

Special Jury Recognition for Direction: The Lumineers – “Gloria,” directed by Kevin Phillips

TEXAS SHORTS

Winner: “Just Hold On,” directed by Sam Davis, Rayka Zehtabchi

Special Jury Recognition: “Coup d’etat Math,” directed by Sai Selvarajan

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL SHORTS

Winner: “Wish Upon a Snowman,” directed by Miu Nakata

Special Jury Recognition: Narrative

Winner: “Ultimatum,” directed by Kai Hashimoto

Special Jury Recognition: Documentary

Winner: “Unveiled,” directed by Sofia Bakwa

Special Jury Recognition: Animation

Winner: “The Orchard,” directed by Zeke French

EPISODIC PILOT COMPETITION

Winner: “Embrace,” directed by Jessica Sanders

Special Jury Recognition for Drama: “Chemo Brain,” directed by Kristian Håskjold

Special Jury Recognition for Comedy: “Lusty Crest,” directed by Kati Skelton

EXCELLENCE IN POSTER DESIGN

Winner: “Laura Hasn’t Slept,” designed by Olivier Courbet

Special Jury Recognition: “The Donut King,” designed by Andrew Hem & Charlie Le

EXCELLENCE IN TITLE DESIGN

Winner: “See,” designed by Karin Fong

Special Jury Recognition: “Why We Hate,” designed by Allison Brownmoore, Anthony Brownmoore

SXSW SPECIAL AWARDS

Adam Yauch Hörnblowér Award

Presented to: “In and of Itself,” directed by Frank Oz

Adobe Editing Award

Presented to: “You Cannot Kill David Arquette,” edited by Paul Rogers with additional editing by David Darg

Final Draft Screenwriters Award

Presented to: “Best Summer Ever,” written by Michael Parks Randa, Will Halby, Terra Mackintosh, Andrew Pilkington, Lauren Smitelli

Louis Black “Lone Star” Award

Winner: “Miss Juneteenth,” directed by Channing Godfrey Peoples

LOUIS BLACK “LONE STAR” AWARD Special Jury Recognition for Acting:

Winner: Rob Morgan from “Bull,” directed by Annie Silverstein

LOUIS BLACK “LONE STAR” AWARD Special Jury Recognition for Documentary:

Winner: “Boys State,” directed by Amanda McBaine, Jesse Moss

Vimeo Staff Picks Award

Presented to: “Vert,” directed by Kate Cox

ZEISS Cinematography Award

Winner: “Echoes of the Invisible,” directed by Steve Elkins