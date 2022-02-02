All bangers, all the time!

South By Southwest, Texas' paramount film festival, is back after a big cancellation last year. Running from March 11 through to 20, the acclaimed program will once again be in-person, with select films available on a digital platform. Every film on the announced program will get an in-person premiere, with additional screenings available for most films. Some have opted for the online option, too, but they will be available for badgeholders only — with geoblocking enabled, to the chagrin of international film journalists across the globe.

The 2022 Film Festival program includes ninety-nine features including seventy-six world premieres, four international premieres, four North American premieres, two U.S. premieres, and thirteen Texas premieres. That's a whole lotta new movies to cram in between runs to Tex Mex place.

Some of the big highlights on the list? Well, Richard Linklater makes an appearance with his latest coming-of-ager, A Space Age Childhood, set in the suburbs of Houston on the eve of the Apollo 11 moon landing. A24's hotly anticipated slasher Bodies Bodies Bodies, featuring a stacked cast of Film Twitter friendly talent — Rachel Sennott, Pete Davidson, and Borat 2's Maria Bakalova — is dubbed the "next Scream". And, of course, the biggest attraction has to be the Nic Cage meta movie, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, for which the festival will boast the world premiere. The long-awaited season three of Donald Glover's Atlanta will also make its premiere at the festival, and the festival will open with the premiere of Everything Everywhere All At Once, the science-fiction film starring Michelle Yeoh that takes a non-Marvel spin on the concept of the multiverse.

Interested audiences can check out the full 2022 lineup and purchase online and in-person tickets for the festival on SXSW's website. Here's the full SXSW line-up, from Atlanta, to Bodies Bodies Bodies, to The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent:

HEADLINERS Big names, big talent: Headliners bring star power to SXSW, featuring red carpet premieres and gala film events with major and rising names in cinema.

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood, directed by Richard Linklater

Atlanta, directed by Hiro Murai

Bodies Bodies Bodies, directed by Halina Reijn

Everything Everywhere All at Once, directed by Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

The Lost City, directed by Adam Nee, Aaron Nee

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, directed by Tom Gormican

'NARRATIVE FEATURE COMPETITION Presented by Panavision Panavision, the global provider of optics, cameras, and end-to-end services that power the creative vision of filmmakers, is sponsoring the Narrative Feature Competition. Eight world premieres, and eight unique ways to celebrate the art of storytelling.

A Lot of Nothing, directed by Mo McRae

I Love My Dad, directed by James Morosini

It Is In Us All, directed by Antonia Campbell-Hughes

Linoleum, directed by Colin West Nika, directed by Vasilisa Kuzmina

Seriously Red, directed by Gracie Otto

Slash/Back, directed by Nyla Innuksuk

Soft & Quiet, directed by Beth de Araújo

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE COMPETITION Eight world premieres: Eight non-fiction stories that demonstrate integrity, energy and unique voices.

Bad Axe, directed by David Siev

Clean, directed by Lachlan McLeod

It's Quieter in the Twilight, directed by Billy Miossi

Mama Bears, directed by Daresha Kyi

Master of Light, directed by Rosa Ruth Boesten

Spaz, directed by Scott Leberecht

The PezOutlaw, directed by Amy Bandlien Storkel

The Thief Collector, directed by Allison Otto

NARRATIVE SPOTLIGHT High profile narrative features receiving their World, International, North American, or U.S. premieres at SXSW.

Lover, Beloved, directed by Michael Tully

Millie Lies Low, directed by Michelle Savill

Pirates, directed by Reggie Yates

Pretty Problems, directed by Kestrin Pantera

Spin Me Round, directed by Jeff Baena

Stay The Night, directed by Renuka Jeyapalan

The Cow, directed by Eli Horowitz

The Prank, directed by Maureen Bharoocha

To Lesie, directed by Michael Morris

DOCUMENTARY SPOTLIGHT Shining a light on new documentary features receiving their World, International, North American or U.S. premieres at SXSW.

Crows are White, directed by Ahsen Nadeem

Diamond Heads: The Legend of WallStreetBets, directed by Drea Cooper, Zackary Canepari

Facing Nolan, directed by Bradley Jackson

Gaby Giffords Won't Back Down, directed by Julie Cohen, Betsy West

Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks, directed by Reginald Harkema

Mickey: The Story of a Mouse, directed by Jeff Malmberg

More Than Robots, directed by Gillian Jacobs

Nothing Lasts Forever, directed by Jason Kohn

Shouting Down Midnight, directed by Gretchen Stoeltje

Skate Dreams, directed by Jessica Edwards

Split At The Root, directed by Linda Goldstein Knowlton

Still Working 9 to 5, directed by Camille Hardman, Gary Lane

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off, directed by Sam Jones

Under the Influence, directed by Casey Neistat

We Are Not Ghouls, directed by Chris James Thompson

We Feed People, directed by Ron Howard

What We Leave Behind, directed by Iliana Sosa

A Woman on the Outside, directed by Lisa Riordan Seville, Zara Katz

Your Friend, Memphis, directed by David Zucker

MIDNIGHTERS Scary, funny, sexy, controversial – eight provocative after-dark features for night owls and the terminally curious.

Bitch Ass, directed by Bill Posley

Deadstream, directed by Vanessa Winter, Joseph Winter

Hypochondriac, directed by Addison Heimann

No Looking Back, directed by Kirill Sokolov

Sissy, directed by Hannah Barlow, Kane Senes

The Cellar, directed by Brendan Muldowney

Watcher, directed by Chloe Okuno

X, directed by Ti West

VISIONS Visions filmmakers are audacious, risk-taking artists in the new cinema landscape who defy traditional categorization in documentary and narrative filmmaking.

A Vanishing Fog, directed by Augusto Sandino

Chee$e, directed by Damian Marcano

Jethica, directed by Pete Ohs

Self-Portrait, directed by Joële Walinga

Sell/Buy/Date, directed by Sarah Jones

Shadow, directed by Bruce Gladwin

The Blind Man Who Did Not Want To See Titanic, directed by Teemu Nikki

The Unknown Country, directed by Morrisa Maltz

24 BEATS PER SECOND Showcasing the sounds, culture and influence of music and musicians, with an emphasis on documentary.

Anonymous Club, directed by Danny Cohen

Cesária Évora, directed by Ana Sofia Fonseca

Cypher, directed by Chris Moukarbel

DIO Dreamers Never Die, directed by Don Argott, Demian Fenton

Getting It Back: The Story Of Cymande, directed by Tim Mackenzie-Smith

I Get Knocked Down, directed by Sophie Robinson, Dunstan Bruce

In the Court of the Crimson King, directed by Toby Amies

Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story, directed by Frank Marshall, Ryan Suffern

Look At Me!, directed by Sabaah Folayan

Omoiyari: A Song Film by Kishi Bashi, directed by Kaoru Ishibashi

Really Good Rejects, directed by Alice Gu

Santos–Skin to Skin, directed by Kathryn Golden

Sheryl, directed by Amy Scott

The Mojo Manifesto: The Life and Times of Mojo Nixon, directed by Matt Eskey

The Return of Tanya Tucker, directed by Kathlyn Horan

This Much I Know To Be True, directed by Andrew Dominik

EPISODIC PROGRAM EPISODIC PREMIERES Presenting world premieres of prestige serials slated for release.

61st Street Showrunners: Peter Moffat, J. David Shanks Director: Marta Cunningham Screenwriter: Peter Moffat Brené

Brown: Atlas of the Heart Showrunner: Meaghan Rady Director: Paul Dugdale

DMZ Showrunner: Roberto Patino Director/Producer: Ava DuVernay

Halo Showrunner: Steven Kane Director: Otto Bathurst

Shining Girls Showrunner/Screenwriter: Silka Luisa Director: Michelle MacLaren

Swimming with Sharks Showrunners: Kathleen Robertson, Liz Destro Director: Tucker Gates Screenwriter: Kathleen Robertson

The Girl From Plainville Showrunners/Screenwriters: Liz Hannah, Patrick

Macmanus Director: Lisa Cholodenko

Last Movie Stars Director: Ethan Hawke

The Man Who Fell To Earth Showrunners: Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, John Hlavin Director: Alex Kurtzman Screenwriters: Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet

Untitled Magic Johnson Documentary Series Director: Rick Famuyiwa

WeCrashed Showrunners/Screenwriters: Drew Crevello, Lee Eisenberg Directors: John Requa, Glenn Ficcara

