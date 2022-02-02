South By Southwest, Texas' paramount film festival, is back after a big cancellation last year. Running from March 11 through to 20, the acclaimed program will once again be in-person, with select films available on a digital platform. Every film on the announced program will get an in-person premiere, with additional screenings available for most films. Some have opted for the online option, too, but they will be available for badgeholders only — with geoblocking enabled, to the chagrin of international film journalists across the globe.
The 2022 Film Festival program includes ninety-nine features including seventy-six world premieres, four international premieres, four North American premieres, two U.S. premieres, and thirteen Texas premieres. That's a whole lotta new movies to cram in between runs to Tex Mex place.
Some of the big highlights on the list? Well, Richard Linklater makes an appearance with his latest coming-of-ager, A Space Age Childhood, set in the suburbs of Houston on the eve of the Apollo 11 moon landing. A24's hotly anticipated slasher Bodies Bodies Bodies, featuring a stacked cast of Film Twitter friendly talent — Rachel Sennott, Pete Davidson, and Borat 2's Maria Bakalova — is dubbed the "next Scream". And, of course, the biggest attraction has to be the Nic Cage meta movie, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, for which the festival will boast the world premiere. The long-awaited season three of Donald Glover's Atlanta will also make its premiere at the festival, and the festival will open with the premiere of Everything Everywhere All At Once, the science-fiction film starring Michelle Yeoh that takes a non-Marvel spin on the concept of the multiverse.
Interested audiences can check out the full 2022 lineup and purchase online and in-person tickets for the festival on SXSW's website. Here's the full SXSW line-up, from Atlanta, to Bodies Bodies Bodies, to The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent:
HEADLINERS Big names, big talent: Headliners bring star power to SXSW, featuring red carpet premieres and gala film events with major and rising names in cinema.
Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood, directed by Richard Linklater
Atlanta, directed by Hiro Murai
Bodies Bodies Bodies, directed by Halina Reijn
Everything Everywhere All at Once, directed by Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
The Lost City, directed by Adam Nee, Aaron Nee
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, directed by Tom Gormican
'NARRATIVE FEATURE COMPETITION Presented by Panavision Panavision, the global provider of optics, cameras, and end-to-end services that power the creative vision of filmmakers, is sponsoring the Narrative Feature Competition. Eight world premieres, and eight unique ways to celebrate the art of storytelling.
A Lot of Nothing, directed by Mo McRae
I Love My Dad, directed by James Morosini
It Is In Us All, directed by Antonia Campbell-Hughes
Linoleum, directed by Colin West Nika, directed by Vasilisa Kuzmina
Seriously Red, directed by Gracie Otto
Slash/Back, directed by Nyla Innuksuk
Soft & Quiet, directed by Beth de Araújo
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE COMPETITION Eight world premieres: Eight non-fiction stories that demonstrate integrity, energy and unique voices.
Bad Axe, directed by David Siev
Clean, directed by Lachlan McLeod
It's Quieter in the Twilight, directed by Billy Miossi
Mama Bears, directed by Daresha Kyi
Master of Light, directed by Rosa Ruth Boesten
Spaz, directed by Scott Leberecht
The PezOutlaw, directed by Amy Bandlien Storkel
The Thief Collector, directed by Allison Otto
NARRATIVE SPOTLIGHT High profile narrative features receiving their World, International, North American, or U.S. premieres at SXSW.
Lover, Beloved, directed by Michael Tully
Millie Lies Low, directed by Michelle Savill
Pirates, directed by Reggie Yates
Pretty Problems, directed by Kestrin Pantera
Spin Me Round, directed by Jeff Baena
Stay The Night, directed by Renuka Jeyapalan
The Cow, directed by Eli Horowitz
The Prank, directed by Maureen Bharoocha
To Lesie, directed by Michael Morris
DOCUMENTARY SPOTLIGHT Shining a light on new documentary features receiving their World, International, North American or U.S. premieres at SXSW.
Crows are White, directed by Ahsen Nadeem
Diamond Heads: The Legend of WallStreetBets, directed by Drea Cooper, Zackary Canepari
Facing Nolan, directed by Bradley Jackson
Gaby Giffords Won't Back Down, directed by Julie Cohen, Betsy West
Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks, directed by Reginald Harkema
Mickey: The Story of a Mouse, directed by Jeff Malmberg
More Than Robots, directed by Gillian Jacobs
Nothing Lasts Forever, directed by Jason Kohn
Shouting Down Midnight, directed by Gretchen Stoeltje
Skate Dreams, directed by Jessica Edwards
Split At The Root, directed by Linda Goldstein Knowlton
Still Working 9 to 5, directed by Camille Hardman, Gary Lane
Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off, directed by Sam Jones
Under the Influence, directed by Casey Neistat
We Are Not Ghouls, directed by Chris James Thompson
We Feed People, directed by Ron Howard
What We Leave Behind, directed by Iliana Sosa
A Woman on the Outside, directed by Lisa Riordan Seville, Zara Katz
Your Friend, Memphis, directed by David Zucker
MIDNIGHTERS Scary, funny, sexy, controversial – eight provocative after-dark features for night owls and the terminally curious.
Bitch Ass, directed by Bill Posley
Deadstream, directed by Vanessa Winter, Joseph Winter
Hypochondriac, directed by Addison Heimann
No Looking Back, directed by Kirill Sokolov
Sissy, directed by Hannah Barlow, Kane Senes
The Cellar, directed by Brendan Muldowney
Watcher, directed by Chloe Okuno
X, directed by Ti West
VISIONS Visions filmmakers are audacious, risk-taking artists in the new cinema landscape who defy traditional categorization in documentary and narrative filmmaking.
A Vanishing Fog, directed by Augusto Sandino
Chee$e, directed by Damian Marcano
Jethica, directed by Pete Ohs
Self-Portrait, directed by Joële Walinga
Sell/Buy/Date, directed by Sarah Jones
Shadow, directed by Bruce Gladwin
The Blind Man Who Did Not Want To See Titanic, directed by Teemu Nikki
The Unknown Country, directed by Morrisa Maltz
24 BEATS PER SECOND Showcasing the sounds, culture and influence of music and musicians, with an emphasis on documentary.
Anonymous Club, directed by Danny Cohen
Cesária Évora, directed by Ana Sofia Fonseca
Cypher, directed by Chris Moukarbel
DIO Dreamers Never Die, directed by Don Argott, Demian Fenton
Getting It Back: The Story Of Cymande, directed by Tim Mackenzie-Smith
I Get Knocked Down, directed by Sophie Robinson, Dunstan Bruce
In the Court of the Crimson King, directed by Toby Amies
Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story, directed by Frank Marshall, Ryan Suffern
Look At Me!, directed by Sabaah Folayan
Omoiyari: A Song Film by Kishi Bashi, directed by Kaoru Ishibashi
Really Good Rejects, directed by Alice Gu
Santos–Skin to Skin, directed by Kathryn Golden
Sheryl, directed by Amy Scott
The Mojo Manifesto: The Life and Times of Mojo Nixon, directed by Matt Eskey
The Return of Tanya Tucker, directed by Kathlyn Horan
This Much I Know To Be True, directed by Andrew Dominik
EPISODIC PROGRAM EPISODIC PREMIERES Presenting world premieres of prestige serials slated for release.
61st Street Showrunners: Peter Moffat, J. David Shanks Director: Marta Cunningham Screenwriter: Peter Moffat Brené
Brown: Atlas of the Heart Showrunner: Meaghan Rady Director: Paul Dugdale
DMZ Showrunner: Roberto Patino Director/Producer: Ava DuVernay
Halo Showrunner: Steven Kane Director: Otto Bathurst
Shining Girls Showrunner/Screenwriter: Silka Luisa Director: Michelle MacLaren
Swimming with Sharks Showrunners: Kathleen Robertson, Liz Destro Director: Tucker Gates Screenwriter: Kathleen Robertson
The Girl From Plainville Showrunners/Screenwriters: Liz Hannah, Patrick
Macmanus Director: Lisa Cholodenko
Last Movie Stars Director: Ethan Hawke
The Man Who Fell To Earth Showrunners: Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, John Hlavin Director: Alex Kurtzman Screenwriters: Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet
Untitled Magic Johnson Documentary Series Director: Rick Famuyiwa
WeCrashed Showrunners/Screenwriters: Drew Crevello, Lee Eisenberg Directors: John Requa, Glenn Ficcara
