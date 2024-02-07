The Big Picture Música, directed by Rudy Mancuso, is set to appear at SXSW 2024, adding to the already impressive lineup.

The film is a coming-of-age love story about a creator with synesthesia, loosely based on Mancuso's own experiences.

Mancuso is a multi-talented internet star and collaborates with Dan Lagana for the screenplay, and Camila Mendes stars alongside him.

There's only a month left until the kick-off of South by Southwest (SXSW) 2024, and the lineup is starting to take shape. The final roster of films and television programs is still building up, but several massive titles are already confirmed to appear at the annual festival, including The Fall Guy, 3 Body Problem, Babes, and the opening night film Road House among others. Amazon MGM Studios can now add one more to the list, as Música, the directorial debut of the multi-talented internet star Rudy Mancuso, is set to appear at the event. It's part of a massively exciting second wave of additions that adds 50 new projects to an already stacked slate.

Directed, co-written by, and starring Mancuso, Música is described as a coming-of-age love story following a creator with synesthesia, a phenomenon causing the experience of multiple senses at once. Facing an uncertain future, he also has to juggle his responsibilities to his family, his love life, and his Brazilian culture. The film is loosely based on Mancuso's own experiences growing up and finding success in life with synesthesia, and it promises a new spin on the romantic-comedy formula with help from Wonderland Sound and Vision, the company behind successes like Netflix's Tall Girl and Love Hard.

Mancuso rose to fame thanks to the now-defunct platform Vine and has since become a successful creator across multiple platforms, including YouTube where he continued making comedy skits and started the channel Awkward Puppets. His accomplishments as a musician, actor, and creator are myriad, as he's appeared as an opener during Justin Bieber's Purpose World Tour, acted in Comedy Central's Drunk History, and even appeared as Albert Desmond in last year's The Flash. For his debut feature, he collaborated with American Vandal‘s Dan Lagana for the screenplay and even composed the original score and soundtrack. Headlining the cast alongside Mancuso is Riverdale star Camila Mendes who will next be seen this Friday in the Prime Video exclusive Upgraded. Also aboard the cast are Francesca Reale, J.B. Smoove, and Maria Mancuso, all of whom are likely to appear at SXSW during the premiere alongside the director and Mendes. Under Wonderland Sound and Vision, Family Switch director McG and Mary Viola will produce alongside executive producers John and Sam Shahidi from Shot Studios, Wonderland's Steven Bello, Lagana, and Mendes.

Other Exciting Titles Bound for SXSW

Close

Aside from Música, a bevy of other exciting films have joined the SXSW lineup ahead of its final addition. Leading the charge is Monkey Man, the much-anticipated violent thriller directorial debut of Dev Patel produced by Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw banner that goes wide on April 5. Sydney Sweeney, Nicolas Cage, and Colman Domingo will also be making return trips to the festival with their respective new titles Immaculate, Arcadian, and Sing Sing in its U.S. debut. The last of the new headliners is one that's been on radars ever since its announcement - Kyle Mooney's ambitious apocalyptic feature debut Y2K from A24.

SXSW 2024 will begin on Friday, March 8, and run through Saturday, March 16. The full list of additions from the second wave can be viewed on the festival's official website. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on Mancuso's feature directorial debut and the festival as a whole.