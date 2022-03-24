The audience has watched, and now, the audience has spoken.

South by Southwest Festival has announced the winners for the 29th SXSW Film Festival Audience Awards. Among the audience’s picks, there is comedy-drama series Atlanta, James Morosini’s I Love My Dad, and Kestrin Pantera’s Pretty Problems.

The audience’s picks follow this year’s previously announced Jury Awards and the Forty Years of Massive Talent Award, presented to actor Nicholas Cage during a screening of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent on March 12.

After having won the Narrative Feature Competition Grand Jury Award, I Love My Dad received yet another honor by receiving the Narrative Feature Competition Audience Award. The entirely female-led comedy Pretty Problems was awarded Narrative Spotlight. FX’s series Atlanta took home Headliners; the film based on a theatre production Shadow received the Visions award, and the sci-fi thriller Bitch Ass won the Midnighters section.

The SXSW Film Festival hosted screenings for a total of 101 features, of which seventy-six were world premieres, four were international premieres, four were North America premieres, two were U.S Premieres, and fourteen were in-State premieres, with the addition of 111 short films, including twenty-four music videos, twelve pilot episode premieres, and nineteen title design competition entries.

The categories for the films screened at the 2022 SXSW were: Headliners, Narrative Feature Competition presented by Panavision, Documentary Feature Competition, Narrative Spotlight; Documentary Spotlight, Visions, Midnighters, Global presented by MUBI, 24 Beats Per Second, and Festival Favorites. As for the episodic program, the two sections were Episodic Premieres and the Episodic Pilot Competition. All categories excepting Special Events were eligible for their respective Audience Awards.

The full SXSW Audience Award winners list is as follows:

NARRATIVE FEATURE COMPETITION presented by Panavision.

Audience Award Winner: I Love My Dad

Director/Screenwriter: James Morosini

Producers: Bill Stertz, Patton Oswalt, Sean O'Grady, Dane Eckerle, Phil Keefe, Daniel Brandt, Sam Slater

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: Bad Axe

Director: David Siev

Producers: Jude Harris, Diane Quon, Katarina Vasquez, David Siev

NARRATIVE SPOTLIGHT

Audience Award Winner: Pretty Problems

Director: Kestrin Pantera

Screenwriters: Michael Tennant, Britt Rentschler, Charlotte Ubben

Producers: Katya Alexander, Britt Rentschler, Charlotte Ubben, Michael Tennant

DOCUMENTARY SPOTLIGHT

Audience Award Winner: We Are Not Ghouls

Director: Chris James Thompson

Producers: Jessica Farrell, Jack Turner, Andrew Swant

HEADLINERS

Audience Award Winner: Atlanta

Director: Hiro Murai

Producers: Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Hiro Murai, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms and Dianne McGunigle

VISIONS

Audience Award Winner: Shadow

Director: Bruce Gladwin

Screenwriters: Michael Chan, Mark Deans, Bruce Gladwin, Simon Laherty, Sarah Mainwaring, Scott Price, Sonia Teuben

Producers: Alice Fleming, Meret Hassenen

MIDNIGHTERS

Audience Award Winner: Bitch Ass

Director: Bill Posley

Screenwriters/Producers: Bill Posley, Jonathan Colomb

GLOBAL presented by Mubi

Audience Award Winner: Without Prescription

Director: Juliana Maite

Screenwriter: Marietere Vélez

Producer: Vilma Liella

24 BEATS PER SECOND

Audience Award Winner: The Return of Tanya Tucker - Featuring Brandi Carlile

Director: Kathlyn Horan

Producers: Kathlyn Horan, Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements, Carolyn Hepburn

FESTIVAL FAVORITES

Audience Award Winner: The Art of Making It

Director: Kelcey Edwards, Producer: Debi Wisch

Shorts Film Program presented by IMDbPro

NARRATIVE SHORTS COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: Aspirational Slut

Director/Screenwriter: Caroline Lindy

Producers: Kate Hamilton, Ellyn Jameson, Maddy Nimoy, Emily Wolfe

DOCUMENTARY SHORTS COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: The Sentence of Michael Thompson

Directors: Kyle Thrash, Haley Elizabeth Anderson

Producers: W. Ian Ross, Kyle Thrash

ANIMATED SHORTS COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: Five Cents

Director/Screenwriter/Producer: Aaron Hughes

MIDNIGHT SHORTS COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: Tank Fairy

Director/Screenwriter: Erich Rettstadt

Producers: Anita Tung, C.K. Hugo Chung

TEXAS SHORTS COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: Act of God

Directors/Screenwriters: Spencer Cook, Parker Smith

Producer: Matthew Harrington

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL SHORTS COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: Football

Director: William Herff

Screenwriters/Producers: William Herff, Nicholas Campos, Peyton Randolph

MUSIC VIDEO COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: Desirée Dawson - 'Meet You At The Light'

Director/Screenwriter: Alexander Farah

Episodic Program

EPISODIC PREMIERES

Audience Award Winner: 61st Street

Showrunners: Peter Moffat, J. David Shanks

Director: Marta Cunningham

Screenwriter: Peter Moffat

Producers: Annie Rhodes, Frank Baldwin, Allison Davis

EPISODIC PILOT COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: Brownsville Bred

Showrunner/Director/Screenwriter: Elaine Del Valle

Producers: Adrienne Lovette, Elaine Del Valle, Leslie Cohen, Debbie Esko-Gold, Eddie Frente

XR Experience

XR EXPERIENCE COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: Gumball Dreams

Director: Deirdre V. Lyons

Screenwriters: Deirdre V. Lyons, Christopher Lane Davis

Producers: Ferryman Collective, Screaming Color

XR EXPERIENCE SPOTLIGHT Audience Award Winner: The Choice Director: Joanne Popinska Producers: Joanne Popinska, Tom C. Hall SXSW Film Design Awards (three-way tie) EXCELLENCE IN TITLE DESIGN Audience Award Winner (tie): ‘Blade Runner: Black Lotus’ Title Sequence Company: CO3/Method Made / Creative Director: John Likens Audience Award Winner (tie): 'See' Season 2 Title Sequence Company: CO3/Method Made / Creative Director: John Likens Audience Award Winner (tie): ‘WandaVision’ Main On End Title Sequence Company: Perception / Creative Director: John LePore

