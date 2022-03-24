South by Southwest Festival has announced the winners for the 29th SXSW Film Festival Audience Awards. Among the audience’s picks, there is comedy-drama series Atlanta, James Morosini’s I Love My Dad, and Kestrin Pantera’s Pretty Problems.
The audience’s picks follow this year’s previously announced Jury Awards and the Forty Years of Massive Talent Award, presented to actor Nicholas Cage during a screening of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent on March 12.
After having won the Narrative Feature Competition Grand Jury Award, I Love My Dad received yet another honor by receiving the Narrative Feature Competition Audience Award. The entirely female-led comedy Pretty Problems was awarded Narrative Spotlight. FX’s series Atlanta took home Headliners; the film based on a theatre production Shadow received the Visions award, and the sci-fi thriller Bitch Ass won the Midnighters section.
The SXSW Film Festival hosted screenings for a total of 101 features, of which seventy-six were world premieres, four were international premieres, four were North America premieres, two were U.S Premieres, and fourteen were in-State premieres, with the addition of 111 short films, including twenty-four music videos, twelve pilot episode premieres, and nineteen title design competition entries.
The categories for the films screened at the 2022 SXSW were: Headliners, Narrative Feature Competition presented by Panavision, Documentary Feature Competition, Narrative Spotlight; Documentary Spotlight, Visions, Midnighters, Global presented by MUBI, 24 Beats Per Second, and Festival Favorites. As for the episodic program, the two sections were Episodic Premieres and the Episodic Pilot Competition. All categories excepting Special Events were eligible for their respective Audience Awards.
The full SXSW Audience Award winners list is as follows:
NARRATIVE FEATURE COMPETITION presented by Panavision.
Audience Award Winner: I Love My Dad
Director/Screenwriter: James Morosini
Producers: Bill Stertz, Patton Oswalt, Sean O'Grady, Dane Eckerle, Phil Keefe, Daniel Brandt, Sam Slater
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE COMPETITION
Audience Award Winner: Bad Axe
Director: David Siev
Producers: Jude Harris, Diane Quon, Katarina Vasquez, David Siev
NARRATIVE SPOTLIGHT
Audience Award Winner: Pretty Problems
Director: Kestrin Pantera
Screenwriters: Michael Tennant, Britt Rentschler, Charlotte Ubben
Producers: Katya Alexander, Britt Rentschler, Charlotte Ubben, Michael Tennant
DOCUMENTARY SPOTLIGHT
Audience Award Winner: We Are Not Ghouls
Director: Chris James Thompson
Producers: Jessica Farrell, Jack Turner, Andrew Swant
HEADLINERS
Audience Award Winner: Atlanta
Director: Hiro Murai
Producers: Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Hiro Murai, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms and Dianne McGunigle
VISIONS
Audience Award Winner: Shadow
Director: Bruce Gladwin
Screenwriters: Michael Chan, Mark Deans, Bruce Gladwin, Simon Laherty, Sarah Mainwaring, Scott Price, Sonia Teuben
Producers: Alice Fleming, Meret Hassenen
MIDNIGHTERS
Audience Award Winner: Bitch Ass
Director: Bill Posley
Screenwriters/Producers: Bill Posley, Jonathan Colomb
GLOBAL presented by Mubi
Audience Award Winner: Without Prescription
Director: Juliana Maite
Screenwriter: Marietere Vélez
Producer: Vilma Liella
24 BEATS PER SECOND
Audience Award Winner: The Return of Tanya Tucker - Featuring Brandi Carlile
Director: Kathlyn Horan
Producers: Kathlyn Horan, Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements, Carolyn Hepburn
FESTIVAL FAVORITES
Audience Award Winner: The Art of Making It
Director: Kelcey Edwards, Producer: Debi Wisch
Shorts Film Program presented by IMDbPro
NARRATIVE SHORTS COMPETITION
Audience Award Winner: Aspirational Slut
Director/Screenwriter: Caroline Lindy
Producers: Kate Hamilton, Ellyn Jameson, Maddy Nimoy, Emily Wolfe
DOCUMENTARY SHORTS COMPETITION
Audience Award Winner: The Sentence of Michael Thompson
Directors: Kyle Thrash, Haley Elizabeth Anderson
Producers: W. Ian Ross, Kyle Thrash
ANIMATED SHORTS COMPETITION
Audience Award Winner: Five Cents
Director/Screenwriter/Producer: Aaron Hughes
MIDNIGHT SHORTS COMPETITION
Audience Award Winner: Tank Fairy
Director/Screenwriter: Erich Rettstadt
Producers: Anita Tung, C.K. Hugo Chung
TEXAS SHORTS COMPETITION
Audience Award Winner: Act of God
Directors/Screenwriters: Spencer Cook, Parker Smith
Producer: Matthew Harrington
TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL SHORTS COMPETITION
Audience Award Winner: Football
Director: William Herff
Screenwriters/Producers: William Herff, Nicholas Campos, Peyton Randolph
MUSIC VIDEO COMPETITION
Audience Award Winner: Desirée Dawson - 'Meet You At The Light'
Director/Screenwriter: Alexander Farah
Episodic Program
EPISODIC PREMIERES
Audience Award Winner: 61st Street
Showrunners: Peter Moffat, J. David Shanks
Director: Marta Cunningham
Screenwriter: Peter Moffat
Producers: Annie Rhodes, Frank Baldwin, Allison Davis
EPISODIC PILOT COMPETITION
Audience Award Winner: Brownsville Bred
Showrunner/Director/Screenwriter: Elaine Del Valle
Producers: Adrienne Lovette, Elaine Del Valle, Leslie Cohen, Debbie Esko-Gold, Eddie Frente
XR Experience
XR EXPERIENCE COMPETITION
Audience Award Winner: Gumball Dreams
Director: Deirdre V. Lyons
Screenwriters: Deirdre V. Lyons, Christopher Lane Davis
Producers: Ferryman Collective, Screaming Color