I Love My Dad, a comedy about a man who catfishes his own son, has won the Narrative Feature Award at this year's SXSW Film Festival. Winners in the Narrative Feature and Documentary Feature Competition, as well as all other juried sections, including Shorts, Design and XR Experience Awards, were announced on Tuesday. All 2022 film categories will also be eligible for category-specific Audience Awards, which will be announced later this month after the audience votes are accounted for.

Directed by James Morosini, I Love My Dad was described as “a bold, funny film…” that “finely threads the needle with its tale of an estranged father who catfishes his son in an attempt to reconnect.” Collider’s own Ross Bonaime wrote in his SXSW review that the film “has its heart in the right place with its cringey narrative and story of how much forgiveness those who love us truly deserve.”

Director Rosa Ruth Boesten’s Master of Light won the Documentary Feature award. Nika actor Elizaveta Yankovskaya, for whom this was her first feature lead role, won the Special Jury Recognition for Breakthrough Performance, while the cast and crew of It Is in Us All won the Special Jury Recognition for Extraordinary Cinematic Vision.

The SXSW Film Festival, which runs from March 11-19, “celebrates raw innovation and emerging talent from behind and in front of the camera.” It opened with the buzzy new film by Daniels, Everything Everywhere All At Once, starring Michelle Yeoh. The closing night headliner will be FX’s Atlanta Season 3, Premiere directed by Hiro Murai. Also included in the lineup was the hotly anticipated Nicolas Cage vehicle The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and director Richard Linklater’s Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood.

Janet Pierson, VP, Director of Film, celebrated the festival’s first on-ground event since 2019. In her own words:

“It was extraordinary to gather together in person again after so long and we are so grateful to the filmmakers and audience who joined us at SXSW 2022 in Austin, Texas for our first in-person event since 2019. The program was celebrated across the board and tonight we get to give a special shout-out to the award winners.”

Check out the full list of winners below:

Narrative Feature Competition

Winner: I Love My Dad directed by James Morosini

Special Jury Recognition for Extraordinary Cinematic Vision: Cast and Crew, It Is in Us All

Special Jury Recognition for Breakthrough Performance: Elizaveta Yankovskaya, Nika

Documentary Feature Competition

Winner: Master of Light, directed by Rosa Ruth Boesten

Special Jury Recognition for Exceptional Intimacy in Storytelling: Bad Axe directed by David Siev

Special Jury Recognition for Acting in a Documentary: Steve Glew, Pez Outlaw

Narrative Shorts

Winner: All the Crows in the World, directed by Tang Yi

Special Jury Recognition for Directing and Community Filmmaking: Glitter Ain’t Gold, directed by Christian Nolan Jones

Special Jury Recognition for Outstanding Performances: Aphrodite Armstrong, Kyle Riggs, West by God

Documentary Shorts

Winner: Long Line of Ladies, directed by Rayka Zehtabchi, Shaandiin Tome

Special Jury Recognition for Visual Reflection: not even for a moment do things stand still, directed by Jamie Meltzer

Midnight Shorts

Winner: Moshari, directed by Nuhash Humayun

Special Jury Recognition for Powerful “Short Trip”: Omi, directed by Kelly Fyffe-Marshall

Animated Shorts

Winner: Bestia, directed by Hugo Covarrubias

Special Jury Recognition for Unexpected Emotion: Les Larmes de la Seine, directed by Yanis Belaid, Eliott Benard

Music Videos

Winner: Desirée Dawson – “Meet Me at the Light”, directed by Alexander Farah

Special Jury Recognition for How the Hell Did They Do That?!: Waze & Odyssey, George Michael, Mary J. Blige & Tommy Theo – “Always” — directed by Nelson de Castro

Special Jury Recognition for Going the Extra Mile: Myd – “Let You Speak”, directed by Dan Carr

Texas Shorts

Winner: Folk Frontera, directed by Alejandra Vasquez, Sam Osborn

Special Jury Recognition for Vision: Birds, directed by Katherine Propper

Texas High School Shorts

Winner: Honeybee, directed by Emilio Vazquez Reyes

Special Jury Recognition for Artistic Expression: It’s Getting Bad Again, directed by Sarah Reyes

Episodic Pilot Competition

Winner: Something Undone, directed by Nicole Dorsey

Special Jury Recognition for Unique Vision in Writing and Directing: My Year of Dicks, from showrunner Pamela RibonBest

Poster Design Competition

Winner: More Than I Remember, designed by Yen Tan, Maya Edelman

Special Jury Recognition: The Sentence of Michael Thompson, designed by Juan Miguel Marin

Title Design Competition

Winner: Foundation, designed by Ronnie Koff

Special Jury Recognition: The White Lotus, designed by Katrina Crawford, Mark Bashore

XR Experience Competition

Winner: On the Morning You Wake (To the End of the World), directed by Dr. Jamaica Heolomeleikalani Osorio, Mike Brett, Steve Jamison, Pierre Zandrowicz, Arnaud Colinart

Special Jury Recognition for Immersive Storytelling: (Hi)story of a Painting: The Light in the Shadow, directed by Quentin Darras, Gaëlle Mourre

SXSW Special Awards

Fandor New Voices Award: What We Leave Behind, directed by Iliana Sosa

Adam Yauch Hörnblowér Award: Chee$e, directed by Damian Marcano

Adobe Editing Award: Everything Everywhere All At Once, edited by Paul Rogers

Louis Black “Lone Star” Award: What We Leave Behind directed by Iliana Sosa

ZEISS Cinematography Award: Gio Park, A Vanishing Fog

Mailchimp Support the Shorts Award: The Voice Actress, directed by Anna J. Takayama

