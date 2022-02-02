‘Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’, ‘Resident Evil Village’, and ‘Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker’ are among the nominees for Game of The Year.

After having opened for entry from August to December 2021, the final nominations for The South by Southwest Gaming Awards were revealed this Tuesday.

As the video game industry grows larger and games become a progressively more relevant medium, the SXSW Gaming Awards were established to laud and give the appropriate honor to the best video games for their accomplishments in the artistic, creative, technical and design fields. The ninth edition of the competition features a total of 40 shortlisted titles and 12 unique categories.

The game leading this year's nominations is Kena: Bridge of Spirits which is in four separate categories, including Indie Game of the Year. Developed and published by Ember Lab, the magical adventure game's release got delayed - as did many - due to the ongoing pandemic, but it was finally launched last September for PC and PlayStation 4. Once it finally became available, the game mostly received high praise from critics, especially due to its astounding visuals and atmosphere. It currently has a score of 83 on metacritic. Other titles among the 10 nominees for best Indie Game are the endless RPG Loop Hero and the Norse mythology-inspired survival game Valheim.

The nominees for each of the 12 categories are as follows:

Game of The Year

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

It Takes Two

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Indie Game of the Year

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Death’s Door

Inscryption

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Loop Hero

Lost Words: Beyond the Page

The Medium

The Wild At Heart

Unpacking

Valheim

Tabletop Game of the Year

Cascadia

Dune: Imperium

Oath: Chronicles of Empire & Exile

Roll Camera! The Filmmaking Board Game

That Time You Killed Me

VR Game of the Year

After The Fall

Demeo

Lone Echo II

Resident Evil 4 VR

Song in the Smoke

Matthew Crump Cultural Innovation Award

Before Your Eyes

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Life is Strange: True Colors

Lost Words: Beyond the Page

Unpacking

Excellence in Animation, Art, & Visual Achievement

Deathloop

Exo One

Forza Horizon 5

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

The Wild At Heart

Excellence in Game Design

Deathloop

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Returnal Housemarque

Excellence in Original Score

The Artful Escape

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

The Medium

Wytchwood

Excellence in Multiplayer

Back 4 Blood

Halo Infinite

It Takes Two

Riders Republic

Valheim Iron

Excellence in Narrative

Deathloop

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Lost in Random

Excellence in Audio Design

Forza Horizon 5

Hell Let Loose

Inscryption

Resident Evil Village

Twelve Minutes

Excellence in Technical Achievement

Before Your Eyes

Hell Let Loose

Forza Horizon 5

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Returnal

If you see your favorite 2021 games among these titles, you have a chance to have your say in the final selection for the awards. Until 11:59pm CT next Tuesday, February 8th, you are able to vote on your preferred nominees. Cast your votes on the SXSW official website before time runs out! The Gaming Award will be hosted on March 12th, and you can stream live via twitch.tv/sxswgaming.

