After having opened for entry from August to December 2021, the final nominations for The South by Southwest Gaming Awards were revealed this Tuesday.
As the video game industry grows larger and games become a progressively more relevant medium, the SXSW Gaming Awards were established to laud and give the appropriate honor to the best video games for their accomplishments in the artistic, creative, technical and design fields. The ninth edition of the competition features a total of 40 shortlisted titles and 12 unique categories.
The game leading this year's nominations is Kena: Bridge of Spirits which is in four separate categories, including Indie Game of the Year. Developed and published by Ember Lab, the magical adventure game's release got delayed - as did many - due to the ongoing pandemic, but it was finally launched last September for PC and PlayStation 4. Once it finally became available, the game mostly received high praise from critics, especially due to its astounding visuals and atmosphere. It currently has a score of 83 on metacritic. Other titles among the 10 nominees for best Indie Game are the endless RPG Loop Hero and the Norse mythology-inspired survival game Valheim.
The nominees for each of the 12 categories are as follows:
Game of The Year
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
- It Takes Two
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
Indie Game of the Year
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Death’s Door
- Inscryption
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Loop Hero
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page
- The Medium
- The Wild At Heart
- Unpacking
- Valheim
Tabletop Game of the Year
- Cascadia
- Dune: Imperium
- Oath: Chronicles of Empire & Exile
- Roll Camera! The Filmmaking Board Game
- That Time You Killed Me
VR Game of the Year
- After The Fall
- Demeo
- Lone Echo II
- Resident Evil 4 VR
- Song in the Smoke
Matthew Crump Cultural Innovation Award
- Before Your Eyes
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page
- Unpacking
Excellence in Animation, Art, & Visual Achievement
- Deathloop
- Exo One
- Forza Horizon 5
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- The Wild At Heart
Excellence in Game Design
- Deathloop
- Inscryption
- Loop Hero
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Returnal Housemarque
Excellence in Original Score
- The Artful Escape
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- The Medium
- Wytchwood
Excellence in Multiplayer
- Back 4 Blood
- Halo Infinite
- It Takes Two
- Riders Republic
- Valheim Iron
Excellence in Narrative
- Deathloop
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Lost in Random
Excellence in Audio Design
- Forza Horizon 5
- Hell Let Loose
- Inscryption
- Resident Evil Village
- Twelve Minutes
Excellence in Technical Achievement
- Before Your Eyes
- Hell Let Loose
- Forza Horizon 5
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Returnal
If you see your favorite 2021 games among these titles, you have a chance to have your say in the final selection for the awards. Until 11:59pm CT next Tuesday, February 8th, you are able to vote on your preferred nominees. Cast your votes on the SXSW official website before time runs out! The Gaming Award will be hosted on March 12th, and you can stream live via twitch.tv/sxswgaming.
