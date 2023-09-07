The Big Picture The Syd + TP Show on Maximum Effort Channel offers a unique and intimate look at the lives of WNBA champions and best friends, Syd and TP, both on and off the court.

The unscripted comedy series follows their journey to become the faces of the WNBA by showcasing their diverse range of skills and putting themselves in hilarious and awkward situations.

The show promises to bring the WNBA to viewers' homes in a never-before-seen way, featuring raw, wild, and outrageous moments from the natural-born entertainers and multifaceted women.

Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort Channel is now well into the business of making its own original content. Their fall lineup features The Syd + TP Show, an original unscripted comedy starring WNBA’s Sydney “Syd” Colson and Theresa “TP” Plaisance. The channel has released a trailer teasing what to expect when the show premieres on September 18th.

The Syd + TP Show promises a unique and unprecedented spotlight on WNBA champions and best friends Colson and Plaisance. Both emerged victorious in the 2022 WNBA Championship as players for the Las Vegas Aces. While the world recognizes their exceptional on-court abilities, this unscripted documentary will provide an intimate glimpse into the laid-back off-court facets of their lives. The buddy comedy series will chronicle their ambitious quest to become the faces of the WNBA league. In pursuit of this goal, the dynamic duo aims to demonstrate their marketability by showcasing a diverse range of skills beyond the realms of dribbling, passing, and shooting. The trailer teases the hilarity that will ensue as Syd and TP shamelessly put themselves in the most awkward situations from attempting to prove their musical talents to taking a stab at writing and podcasting.

“Our show is the first of its kind - bringing the WNBA to your homes in a way that’s never been brought before,” said Colson and Plaisance in a joint statement. “If you have a heartbeat, this is absolutely for you. It’s WNBA players like you’ve never seen before - raw, wild, and absolutely outrageous. So many of us are natural-born entertainers and multifaceted women, so we’re excited for people to be able to witness that.”

Image via Maximum Effort Channel

Other Shows On Maximum Effort Channel's Fall Slate

Maximum Effort's fall lineup also includes two new original shows, Discontinued and Flip A Coin, and will also feature the return of originals Bedtime Stories with Ryan and Podcats: The Pawdcast. Also joining the Channel's current syndication programming is Betty White’s Off Their Rockers.

The Syd + TP Show will premiere on September 18th at 9:00 p.m. ET. on the Maximum Effort Channel which is available to watch on Fubo, Amazon Freevee, Tubi, and more. Check out the trailer below: