George Steven's 1965 Oscar-nominated film The Greatest Story Ever Told is one of Hollywood's grandest religious epics with a star-studded ensemble cast retelling the life of Jesus Christ (portrayed by Max von Sydow). Among its admirable huge ensemble are three legends — Sidney Poitier, John Wayne, and Charlton Heston. In the film, Poitier is Simon of Cyrene, the man who helped Jesus bear the cross on his final journey to Calvary. Heston has his take on John the Baptist, the forerunner who prepared the way for Jesus' coming, while Wayne sheds his gruff Western roles for a smaller yet significant one, as a Roman soldier during the crucifixion. Wayne is best remembered for the delivery of his only line in the film, “Truly, this man was the Son of God.”

An epic tale that divided audiences at its release, The Greatest Story Ever Told offers sprawling cinematography, massive set pieces, and a deeply reverent tone. The film is based on the Biblical story of Jesus from his birth to his ascension, with its artistic origin being in a thirty-minute radio series with the same name that morphed into a novel before being adapted for the big screen. While it might have its flaws, such as being a tad too long for its slow pace, The Greatest Story Ever Told is a poignant exploration of one of the most followed religious faiths.

‘The Greatest Story Ever Told’ Features a Stellar Cast

Charlton Heston portrays the fiery prophet John the Baptist with palpable passion. He has the most screen time and boasts arguably the most dynamic role of the three stars. Having already lived through the period the film is set with his titular Oscar-winning performance in William Wyler's 1959 epic masterpiece Ben-Hur, Heston offers one of the most standout performances in The Greatest Story Ever Told. As John the Baptist, we first meet him preaching by the shores of the River Jordan, asking people to repent as he baptizes them. Shortly, he encounters Jesus (Sydow), whom he also baptizes. John the Baptist transitions from a frenzied preacher to a victim of persecution where he is imprisoned and ultimately killed. Heston inhabits John the Baptist with a commanding presence — his performance is particularly outstanding given the importance of the role and the acting range required for it. His rugged physical presence and the matching charisma with which he delivers his speeches, in addition to his booming voice, uniquely brings to life one of the most important figures in Jesus' Biblical story. Heston's performance is easily one of the most exceptional, if not the best, in the film.

Sidney Poitier, a groundbreaking leading man who would go on to conquer the world of cinema, makes a cameo portraying Simon of Cyrene. He appears in one of the most emotionally charged and poignant scenes of the film. Poitier's Simon assists a worn-to-the-bone Jesus in carrying the cross to his crucifixion point. Simon of Cyrene has no lines, and Poitier's acting experience has him delivering a unique sort of silent empathy that only he can. During their meeting, Poitier's Simon gives the ground-fallen Jesus a sympathetic gaze that lasts for seconds on-screen but is sure to induce tears; as he helps Jesus carry the cross, it is a moment that binds Simon of Cyrene with the audience. Poitier's character is a sigh of relief for the audience that even in adversities, there's a glimmer of hope for humanity.

John Wayne’s cameo as a Roman centurion, though with the shortest screen time of the three, is perhaps the one that encapsulates the message of the entire film. “Truly, this man was the Son of God,” his only line is so iconic as it is delivered at a time when seemingly supernatural events — unexpected rainstorms accompanied by lightning — happen while Jesus breathes his last. Often criticized for falling short of expectations, Wayne's delivery has been the subject of apocryphal stories, with the most popular one being that Wayne performed the line three times, none to director George Stevens' satisfaction. However, according to author Michael Munn, who worked with Wayne, this is a fabricated story. In the autobiography, John Wayne: The Man Behind the Myth, Munn conducted an interview with Roddy McDowall, who played Matthew in the film. McDowall states that Stevens did not initially intend to use the line, as he was embarrassed that he had used so many cameos from notable actors. Because of this, he had decided that Wayne would not even be prominently seen in the film. In the end, however, he decided to record Wayne's voice separately in a studio, something that Wayne was against as he feared it might affect his delivery. Munn quotes McDowall:

“We shot the Crucifixion on a soundstage in the studio. It was a marvelous set. There was hardly any dialogue except between the actors playing the two thieves and Max as Jesus. I promise you, John Wayne, as the centurion did not say a word... George was embarrassed that he’d been made to bring in so many stars as extras. After filming, George decided he needed the centurion to say the line after all, and he got Wayne into a sound studio... Wayne told him, ‘I can’t do this.’ George said, ‘You’re an actor, aren’t you? That’s what you’ve been trying to prove all these years.’ And Wayne said, ‘I’ve got nothing to react to, so if I screw this up, don’t blame me.’ "

John Wayne's presence in the film, though minimal, adds star power to a cast already brimming with Hollywood legends.

'The Greatest Story Ever Told' Is a Religious Epic With a Unique Tone

One of the features that sets The Greatest Story Ever Told apart is its reverent tone. Stevens treats the story of Jesus with the utmost respect. He avoids graphic images, refusing to sensationalize the violence that is meted upon the characters, even though he still tackles it. Perhaps also one of its downsides, for it often feels detached as the film avoids sensationalism. Instead, Stevens goes for a solemn and meditative depiction of the life of Jesus. The film is a near-verbatim painting of the Biblical gospel stories on-screen. Because of this laid-back approach, it has a much slower pace than its peers, like The Ten Commandments, in which Charlton Heston also starred. By avoiding being overtly dramatic, The Greatest Story Ever Told is a quiet representation that encourages viewers to be contemplative of the events taking place within it.

The Greatest Story Ever Told also approaches Jesus' life from a broader perspective. Yes, Sydow’s Jesus is clearly the focus of the story, but the film equally makes plenty of room for other characters, such as Heston's John the Baptist. Unlike Franco Zeffirelli's 1977 series Jesus of Nazareth, which offers an intimate dramatic portrayal of Jesus, or the intensity of The Passion of the Christ, whose sequel is in the offing, Stevens' approach shies away from this intimacy. With a "Voice of God" accompanying its sweeping visuals, The Greatest Story Ever Told makes the viewer feel like an observer of the events happening on-screen rather than going for immersion. This deliberate creative choice is designed to invite viewers to be the judge of the events without emotionally charging them. Stevens sacrifices the characters' emotional depth to focus on presenting a more factual and historical account of Jesus' life.

George Stevens Goes for the Spectacle in ‘The Greatest Story Ever Told'

The stunning cinematography of The Greatest Story Ever Told is a marvel to behold. Originally intended to be filmed in Europe and the Middle East to provide authenticity, Stevens was dissatisfied with the locations he had scouted. He decided to film against the epic American Southwest background, including locations in Arizona, Nevada, and Utah. These vast landscapes are striking stand-ins for the Holy Land. His use of breathtaking wide shots of mega settings like cliffs and deserts adds to the film's epic sense. These magnificent settings, alongside a matching costume design to befit a first-century story, give the film an elevated feel. In addition, its star-studded ensemble cast and a nostalgic score that carries the film, most notably George Frideric Handel's ''Hallelujah Chorus'', make The Greatest Story Ever Told not just cinematically awe-inspiring, but also historically grand and significant. While the film flopped at the box office, its efforts were rewarded when it received five Academy Awards nominations.

The Greatest Story Ever Told may not be the take that ropes you in on the life of such a significant historical figure as Jesus Christ, but it is a sweeping tale that lets you observe his life from a distance. Its sprawling approach impresses even if you may feel its pace is a bit too slow for more than 180-minute runtime. If anything, the temptation to look out for such iconic familiar faces — Sidney Poitier, John Wayne, and Charlton Heston — from its gigantic ensemble cast should convince you to check it out.

