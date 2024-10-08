This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Lionsgate is working on an adaptation of a bestselling thriller novel, and they have tapped two of the biggest names in Hollywood to lead the project. Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried are set to star in the studio's adaptation of The Housemaid, based on the novel of the same name by Freida McFadden, according to Deadline. Lionsgate also has one of the best in the business behind the camera, as Paul Feig, no stranger to thrillers, is set to direct the film.

The book the film is based on centered around a shifting power dynamic in the world of in-home maids. Sweeney will star in the film as Millie, a struggling woman who is relieved to get a fresh start as a housemaid to Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew, an upscale, wealthy couple, according to a logline from Lionsgate. However, Millie soon learns that the family’s secrets are far more dangerous than her own. Casting for Andrew, as well as any additional casting, has not been announced.

The Housemaid will have a slew of talent off-camera as well. Feig, who has experience with tag-team duo thrillers owing to his prior film A Simple Favor (and its highly anticipated sequel), will direct The Housemaid from an adapted screenplay by Rebecca Sonnenshine. The film will be produced by Todd Lieberman for Hidden Pictures, while Feig will produce for his Feigco production company alongside Laura Fischer. Sweeney and Seyfried will executive produce the film alongside Alex Young and McFadden.

Both Sweeney and Seyfried will bring major star power to The Housemaid. Sweeney shot to stardom with her role as Cassie on the HBO series Euphoria, and has since become one of the most sought-after names in the industry. She has had major starring roles in films such as Reality and has dipped into the superhero genre with Madame Web, as well as the highly successful romcom Anyone but You. Sweeney's next role will be alongside an ensemble cast of Vanessa Kirby, Ana de Armas, and Jude Law in Ron Howard's survival film Eden, and she is also attached to star in a remake of the sci-fi film Barbarella.

Seyfried began her Hollywood career as a teenager before breaking out in her film debut Mean Girls, which has remained one of her most notable and well-defined roles. Since then, Seyfried has starred in dozens of major projects, including Mamma Mia! and its sequel, as well as Jennifer's Body, Les Misérables, and Ted 2. While best known for her film roles, Seyfried also won a Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy Award for her role as disgraced Silicon Valley guru Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu's The Dropout. She most recently starred in the film I Don't Understand You alongside Nick Kroll.

No release window for The Housemaid has been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.