The Big Picture Jane and Honey Goldman have been tapped to write Sony's revamp of Barbarella.

Edgar Wright's potential involvement promises a fresh take on a classic sci-fi tale.

Sydney Sweeney's rising star power and success in Anyone But You set high expectations for Barbarella.

Following the blockbuster success of her recent Sony flick Anyone But You, Sydney Sweeney is poised to continue her cinematic hot streak with a new Barbarella film, and she's tapped some serious A-list talent to help her get the film made. According to Deadline, Jane and Honey Goldman are in negotiations to pen the script, with Edgar Wright potentially directing. While the project is still in the development phase due to Sweeney’s packed schedule and Wright’s current commitment to The Running Man reboot, the anticipation is already sky-high.

Jane Goldman, known for her role in revamping the X-Men franchise and co-writing Kingsman: The Secret Service with her daughter Honey, brings a powerhouse pedigree to the table. Their involvement indicates Sony's commitment to creating a successful franchise around Barbarella. Sweeney, in addition to starring, will also serve as an executive producer, further cementing her influence on the project.

Wright, who's known for his visual flair and unique directorial vision in hits like Baby Driver and his "Cornetto Trilogy," has had his eye on Barbarella since it was first announced. His meeting with Sweeney solidified his interest, and while he’s currently deep in preparation for The Running Man reboot starring Sweeney's Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell, his potential involvement promises a fresh and exciting take on the classic sci-fi tale.

What Was the Original 'Barbarella' Movie Based On?

The original 1968 Barbarella, directed by Roger Vadim, told the story of an astronaut in the 41st century on a mission to thwart the evil scientist Durand Durand and his Positronic Ray. While it wasn’t a commercial success upon release, the film has since achieved cult classic status. In 2020, the Forest estate announced intentions for a new adaptation, setting the stage for Sweeney’s upcoming venture. The latest development comes on the heels of Sweeney and Powell’s rom-com Anyone But You outperforming expectations with a $210 million worldwide box office on a reportedly modest $30 million budget. Sony’s quick move to keep Sweeney on the call sheet shows they’re betting on her growing star power to anchor Barbarella.

With the combined talents of the Goldmans and Wright, along with Sweeney’s rising profile, the new iteration of Barbarella is certainly going to cause a stir, and it will be desperate to capture both the essence of the original and the innovative spirit of modern cinema. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates on the ongoing development of Barbarella.

While we wait for further updates, you can watch Sweeney in Anyone But You on Netflix.

Anyone But You 4 10 After an amazing first date, Bea and Ben's fiery attraction turns ice cold - until they find themselves unexpectedly reunited at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple. Release Date December 22, 2023 Director Will Gluck Cast Sydney Sweeney , Glen Powell , Alexandra Shipp , Darren Barnet Runtime 103 minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Will Gluck , Ilana Wolpert

